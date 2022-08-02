Onit Hires Burley Kawasaki as Chief Product Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, the leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that Burley Kawasaki has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In this role, Kawasaki will lead Onit’s product strategy and innovation, including managing and executing the company’s vision for purpose-built, configurable solutions that evolve the legal department’s image beyond a back-office function and into business drivers that contribute to faster revenue generation and growth.



The addition of Kawasaki, an award-winning software product executive, comes at a critical time of evolution for the company’s product portfolio as it brings together the technology and solutions from several recent acquisitions — SecureDocs in December 2021, BusyLamp in September 2021, Bodhala in August 2021, AXDRAFT in December 2020, McCarthyFinch in November 2020 and SimpleLegal in May 2019. Kawasaki is the second strategic executive hire in as many months, following the announcement of Scott Wallingford as President of Enterprise Business in mid-June.

Onit’s dedication to technology that modernizes antiquated and inflexible legal workflows is fueled by the findings of the company’s recently released Enterprise Legal Reputation (ELR) Report, a multinational study spotlighting the material impact Legal can have on its businesses. The ELR Report revealed the legal department’s urgent need for modernization as 47% of legal professionals say their technology is insufficient and 46% admit it’s outdated. A key component of Kawasaki’s role is to lead and facilitate product teams to ensure they deliver high-value, automated and AI-driven ELM and CLM solutions to Onit customers. In doing so, Onit’s solutions will help legal departments directly impact operational efficiency and, ultimately, the speed of revenue generation for their businesses.

“Legal can evolve its role as business protector by dissipating the gap between archaic legal practices and modern digitalization to demonstrate a distinct impact on materiality and efficiency,” said Eric Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “With his wealth of experience in software product management and a track record of successful consultancy on product strategy for mid- to late-stage startups, Burley will undeniably elevate the sophistication and strength of Onit’s broadening product portfolio.”

“Onit is leading the charge for legal departments to become transformational agents in driving meaningful business results — including topline revenue, innovation, competitive differentiation, brand image, and corporate culture.” Kawasaki said. “Contributing to the metamorphosis of such a critical function with technology solutions purpose-built to extract new opportunities for material impact is invigorating. I am thrilled to join a company dedicated to building and delivering technology that supports and inspires the next generation of law.”

Kawasaki brings a deep history of leadership experience in product management, engineering, marketing and strategic alliances with a specific focus on low-code, cloud, application platforms and enterprise solutions. He comes to Onit as the founder of Tachyon Solutions, a CPO advisory and consulting services firm that focused on serving the product strategy needs of mid- to late-stage startups. Previously, Kawasaki held CPO positions at K2 Software and Kony, where he was responsible for product vision and strategy, product design, product management, software engineering and cloud operations. He also held product management leadership positions at Microsoft, Accenture, Avanade and Interlink. In 2020, Kawasaki was recognized as one of the Top 25 Software Product Executives of the year. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific Lutheran University.

