Marygold & Co.’s novel banking and financial services app names Elwood Edwards the voice of “You’ve Got Money”

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a fintech company that seeks to offer a secure way to send, receive, spend and save money through a customizable mobile banking and financial services app, today announced Elwood Edwards, the iconic voice of America Online’s famous “You’ve Got Mail” greeting, as the official conversational AI voice for the company’s new financial services app.

“When Marygold & Co. first approached me with the opportunity to be featured on its innovative app, I saw this as an incredible opportunity. Reflecting on my journey from AOL to Marygold & Co., I feel very excited about evolving from being the voice of new technology, like dial-up internet, to a transformative fintech solution helping shape the future of banking,” said Edwards.

Marygold & Co. looks to be the first fintech app that will use conversational AI. Edwards’ ultra-recognizable vocal talent will notify users when they receive a payment: “You’ve Got Money!” Combining mobile banking, real-time payments, and goal-oriented “Money Pool” savings and investment accounts with automated funding options, no banking fees, no minimums and no credit checks, the app’s exclusive tools empower users with a digital alternative to traditional banking. The mobile application will also include various greetings from Edwards like “You Got Paid,” “You’ve Reached Your Goal” or “You've Sent Money” to help users better manage their finances anytime, anywhere.

"The fact that my app will directly manage my debit card to make any necessary transaction very easy, in my opinion, is my favorite part,” Edwards continued. “Managing my money on my phone certainly is not a barrier for me. Banking, I think, will be positively affected by what's happening with the Marygold & Co. solution — and not just because my voice is on it.”

