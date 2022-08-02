Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Provide a Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to provide a corporate update and discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (833) 630-0586 (U.S.) or (412) 317-1827 (International). When joining the call, please ask to join the Avadel Pharmaceuticals call. A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.avadel.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Our current lead drug candidate, LUMRYZ, is an investigational formulation of sodium oxybate leveraging our proprietary drug delivery technology and designed to be taken once at bedtime for the treatment of EDS and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Courtney Turiano

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com

(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:

Gabriella Greig

Real Chemistry

ggreig@realchemistry.com

(203) 249-2688