Genasys Inc. Appoints Dennis Walsh as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced the appointment of Dennis Walsh as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Walsh has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in software business development, sales and marketing.



Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. said, “Dennis' experience building and running successful technology and software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, makes him the ideal choice to serve as CRO and lead our sales and marketing teams. He has established high performing sales, marketing and support organizations, spearheaded sales of new SaaS business applications to many worldwide corporations, and significantly increased revenue for the companies in which he served. We welcome Dennis and his extensive global experience empowering technology companies with market leadership and robust revenue growth."

Dennis Walsh, Chief Revenue Officer, Genasys Inc. said, "I am thrilled to work with Richard and the leadership team at Genasys. From my initial introduction to the Company, I felt a unique connection to its mission and culture as well as a sincere appreciation for its industry leading solutions that are truly helping to save lives. I look forward to enhancing our life-safety systems offerings and driving revenue growth in current and new markets."

Mr. Walsh was recently the Principal of Walsh Consulting Services, which provided management consulting to startup, re-start and mature technology organizations. From 2019 – 2020, Mr. Walsh served as Senior Vice President, Americas, for Cognigy, an enterprise software provider for Conversational AI automation. He assumed the executive leadership role in the Americas, with full P&L responsibility for the company's U.S. operations, and established, built and managed marketing, demand generation, and sales and professional services team.

From 2013 – 2019, Mr. Walsh served as President, Americas & APJ, for Redwood Software, a global company that delivers IT, finance and business process automation to help modern enterprises excel in the digital world. He also served as Senior Executive Vice President from 2010 – 2013, Senior Vice President, Americas, from 2005 – 2010, and Director of North American Sales from 2001 - 2005. He built Redwood Software's Americas and APJ organization from a minor revenue contributor to 60% of the company's global revenues and 70% of the global profits.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

