HOTEL EQUITIES ADDS THE ATLANTIC HOTEL AND SPA TO LIFESTYLE AND RESORT DIVISION OF HOTELS

Atlanta, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities (“HE”) was selected as the new management firm to operate luxury property The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The AAA 4-Diamond hotel is the newest addition to Hotel Equities’ recently launched lifestyle division. The new lifestyle vertical was launched following the announcement earlier this year that Hotel Equities’ created a strategic alliance with Greenwood Hospitality. With Greenwood’s extensive collection of lifestyle and luxury hotels, and HE’s portfolio of award-winning select and full-service hotels, The Atlantic Hotel & Spa will benefit from a wide scope of industry leading knowledge. The property is owned by Atlantic Hotel Assets, LLC.



“Our investments into the lifestyle and resort segments in terms of both people and infrastructure have resulted in HE’s appointment to manage this unique property,” said Brad Rahinsky, President and CEO of HE. “We’re thrilled to engage in operations having quickly found alignment with owners in both vision and future goals for the Atlantic.”

The Atlantic Hotel and Spa is a 124-room boutique hotel that prides itself on personalized service. Accommodations include luxurious ocean and city view studios as well as well-appointed suites and penthouses with fully equipped kitchenettes and separate living space. Guests may enjoy a wide array of amenities including an oceanfront terrace, a rooftop bar (SKY Bar) and pool with poolside service and ocean views, onsite dining at the award-winning Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery, and luxury spa and salon treatments at Spa Atlantic, one of the largest and finest spas in Fort Lauderdale. Complimentary beach cruisers are available for those wishing to take in the scenery along the beach. The hotel also offers 4,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space to accommodate a variety of business and social events.

From curating remarkable menu items and designing intricate food presentation, to overseeing front-of-house and back-of-house operations, HE brings expertise to the food and beverage sector of this property.

“The Atlantic Hotel & Spa is an exciting addition to our portfolio,” said Al Smith, President of Operations for HE. “Given its proximity to area attractions, along with the customizable spa experience and beach front views, we are eager to provide guests with an unforgettable stay. The hotel’s commitment to providing a calming, but invigorating stay aligns closely with our team’s affinity for authentic hospitality.”

“We are incredibly excited to be able to work with the ownership and team of The Atlantic Hotel & Spa,” said Mark Williams, SVP of Business Development at HE. “We believe the level of value, resources, and experience we will provide for this location emulates the reason we are in business. Florida continues to be an important region for our growth and the potential for this property is extraordinary. We look forward to being part of helping all stakeholders achieve the greatest level of success.”

All located within close proximity to the hotel, guests have easy access to the Flamingo Gardens, riverfront cruises, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, the riverwalk, and many local shopping and dining experiences.

###

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.





Attachments