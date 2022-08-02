Clark Capital Recognized as a Best Places to Work Winner for the Fourth Year in a Row

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Capital Management Group, an independent asset manager founded in 1986, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work by the Philadelphia Business Journal in the large-size firm category. Clark Capital was selected based on employee data collected by Quantum Workplace, which ranked categories including employee benefits and trust in senior leadership.

Colene Clark Bittone, EVP, Corporate Culture, has continued to find unique ways to help employees embrace Clark Capital’s culture of care through gratitude and teamwork. “We tell our employees we appreciate them often. It may sound simple, but we sincerely mean it every time we say it. We take every opportunity we can to get together socially and recognize one another’s unique contributions to the firm. We are honored to be recognized for the fourth year in a row by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

“Our people are the reason we stand out in the industry,” said Chief Executive Officer Brendan Clark. “Our culture is driven by our employee-owned atmosphere. We have a saying that asset management is a team sport, and our employees embrace that spirit with an unyielding commitment to helping advisors and their clients achieve successful outcomes.”

About Clark Capital Management Group

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional investment strategies for individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $26.5 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to help clients achieve their goals and objectives.

For more information, visit ccmg.com and follow @ClarkCapital on Twitter.

*as of June 30, 2022; includes assets under management and sub-advised assets.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Clark Capital’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request. The Best Places to Work survey measures key areas that make up an organization’s culture. These range from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership. The survey also measures the level of engagement exhibited by employees, known as employee engagement. Each question on the Best Places to Work survey is associated with a response option; each response option is associated with a numerical value. The survey uses these numerical values to profile employees and calculate an overall score, which is used to determine each organization’s rank.

The opinions expressed are those of Clark Capital. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in the market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass. Forward looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

