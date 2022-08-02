Matthew Roesler Joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Structured Credit

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Matthew Roesler has joined the firm as Managing Director, Structured Credit. Mr. Roesler will be based in New York and report to Peter Polanskyj, Head of Structured Credit. In this role, Mr. Roesler will work alongside Mr. Polanskyj in support of the firm’s structured finance portfolios.



"I am excited to welcome Matt to our firm and am confident his experience will make him a valuable addition to the team. In his previous roles, he’s shown a proven ability to generate consistent and attractive risk-adjusted returns,” said Mr. Polanskyj. “Matt’s addition builds on our strong momentum as we continue to grow the global credit platform in line with our strategic plan. We believe that his network and experience with counterparties, institutional investors and investment consultants will help drive value for our stakeholders and partners. We look forward to leveraging his focus on actively managing structured finance portfolios across credit cycles.”

“The U.S. structured credit market is evolving quickly, and I believe Vida holds an advantage through its multi-faceted underwriting approach and presence in both private and public markets. I am excited to join the Vida team and help further scale this aspect of Vida’s business,” commented Mr. Roesler.

Mr. Roesler is a former Partner and Portfolio Manager at Apollo Global Management where he was responsible for synthetic structured credit investing, solutions and capital relief transactions, and secured financing. He was also a voting member of Apollo's structured credit investment committee responsible for all CLO, ABS and esoteric corporate structured credit investments. Previously, Mr. Roesler was a Director at Citigroup on the Credit Correlation desk where he was responsible for all risk management and bespoke asset origination and trading. Before Citigroup, he began his career at Deutsche Bank in a variety of transaction management and fixed income structuring seats. Mr. Roesler graduated from the College of New Jersey with a B.S. in Finance.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

