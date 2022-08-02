TONE Acquires the CASI Suite of z/OS Output Transformation Products

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tone Software Corporation, a global provider of management and productivity solutions for IBM Z mainframes, announced the acquisition of the JES2Mail, JES2FTP, Mail2ZOS, and CICS2PDF host output transformation and delivery products from CASI Software, Inc.



Collectively, both organizations have provided mission-critical z/OS infrastructure and output management solutions to hundreds of world-wide customers for decades. Effective June 1, 2022, the acquisition of the CASI JES2Mail suite will expand Tone’s OMC z/OS Output Management offerings for mainframe shops seeking to deliver the right information to the right users, in the most cost effective format for the business. Further, the combination of OMC with the CASI product suite enables legacy z/OS applications, including CICS transactional applications, to send host output directly to users’ email inboxes, in a familiar format that is highly portable and secure.

“Today’s mainframe environments are modernizing – particularly where output is concerned. Tone’s OMC products have long delivered output to host and TCP/IP attached printers and servers across the enterprise. While selective printing is always needed, z/OS output can be highly effective when delivered via email in PDF, spreadsheet, or custom report formats,” stated Shirley Balarezo, president of Tone Software.

“Acquiring the JES2Mail products positions Tone to help mainframe shops deliver host output in the most convenient format and media for each user, on the most cost efficient platform. The results are optimized business processes that modernize the mainframe environment for the future,” she concluded.

Customer Experience Takes Top Priority

Both organizations entered the acquisition deal with identical priorities top of mind: ensure current CASI customers enjoy full technology benefits and zero disruption to their ongoing product support needs. As such, the CASI management and technical teams are working directly with Tone throughout the next year to provide a smooth transition of products and services for all CASI users.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Tone and provide a logical home for the JES2Mail/FTP, CICS2PDF, and Mail2ZOS products and customers,” stated Robert LaBayne, president and founder of CASI Software, Inc. “The acquisition will leverage our respective product capabilities, bring greater value to our z/OS customers, and provide a solid foundation for expanding CASI technologies going forward,” he added.

For further information on Tone’s acquisition of the CASI JES2Mail, JES2FTP, CICS2PDF, and Mail2ZOS products and customers, visit the Tone website: Tone Acquires CASI Products .

About Tone Software Corporation

Tone Software Corporation is a global provider of business computing software that addresses mainframe productivity, JES Spool management, dynamic STEPLIB and ISPF library management, cross-platform output management, TSO optimization and enterprise automation. Tone’s System Z solutions provide significant productivity and savings benefits to organizations, and directly benefit the IT teams responsible for managing, automating, supporting, and maintaining the critical z/OS host systems and applications pivotal to their company’s core mission. With a firm foundation of proven ability spanning more than four decades, TONE has built an unparalleled reputation for delivering premier software solutions and exceptional customer service and support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For information, visit www.tonesoft.com/mainframe.

Tracey Whitney

Tone Software Corporation

(714) 991-9460

info@tonesoft.com



