Netreo Signs Customer, Arrow Electronics, as Largest Strategic Distributor of Netreo Solutions

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions and one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies, today announced a formal agreement with Arrow Electronics, the $34B global provider of technology products, services and solutions. The relationship supports Netreo’s conversion to exclusive channel sales with the resources of the Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions division supporting Netreo’s growing list of global resellers.

“Winning with Partners is our mantra for 2022, and channel enablement is the cornerstone for successfully executing on that strategy,” said Netreo Chief Revenue Officer, Ged Caldwell. “Arrow supports a global ecosystem of IT solutions providers on a huge scale and backs Netreo with obvious tangible assets, like an expert sales force with deep channel enablement experience, as well as intangibles, like the market validation that only comes from a premiere customer becoming your largest distributor.”

Like many IT solution providers, Netreo’s long-term strategy for accelerated and sustainable growth is based on converting sales to a 100% channel model. The company is targeting global expansion in markets of demonstrated strength - healthcare, retail, banking, manufacturing, education, transportation - plus regions currently underserved with Netreo resellers. Leveraging a major distribution partner like Arrow enables Netreo to more aggressively recruit premiere resellers, plus educate, train and support a growing number of regional VARs, systems integrators and resellers with greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Netreo Full-Stack IT Infrastructure Monitoring

The Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and observability suite provides comprehensive insights into enterprise computing resources, enabling business leaders to proactively correlate IT performance with business results. With seamless, hybrid monitoring of physical and multi-cloud infrastructures, application performance and digital experiences, Netreo empowers both IT and business leaders with technology that ensures great user experiences lead to improved business outcomes. Netreo ITIM, Retrace by Netreo APM and Prefix by Netreo provide deep monitoring of key metrics with actionable insights to ensure maximum performance from pre-production application development through end-to-end infrastructure optimization.

Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 110 value-added distributor, aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, managing half a billion resources per day.

