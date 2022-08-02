Quantum Workplace Named in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading provider of employee engagement and performance software, and the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, announced recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology. The company was named in the Voice of the Employee (VoE) and Continuous Employee Performance Management categories.

The Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology, 2022 is online for Gartner subscribers.

Quantum Workplace's survey tools help organizations gather information to improve the employee experience, through annual engagement surveys and frequent pulse and lifecycle surveys.

"Enterprises worldwide are grappling with the pace of change accelerated by the 'new normal' of work and disruptive geopolitical events. Many still use an annual survey to primarily gather employee feedback, but struggle to capture more frequent changes in perception as their staff react to organizational changes, work/life collisions and market events," the Gartner report reads.

Quantum Workplace's feedback and 1-on-1 tools boost trust and team performance.

"Redesigning performance feedback processes and adapting them to the reality of the pace of business is a vital step for HR and IT leaders of HR transformation initiatives. Continuous employee performance management supports goal alignment, frequent and broadly sourced feedback, social feedback, and social recognition, along with pulse surveys and other ways to collect employee feedback," the Gartner report reads.

Quantum Workplace believes its inclusion in the report shows its solutions are helping HR leaders connect the dots from employee success to business success.

"We're proud to be recognized in this report for the third consecutive year and consider this as an acknowledgement for how our solutions are influencing the workplace," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "We believe this is a testament of our contributions in making the workplace better while achieving business goals."

