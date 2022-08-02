Tuxera Receives 'Future Workplaces' Recognition For Exceptional Work Environment and Culture

HELSINKI, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuxera, an international leader in data storage management and networking technologies, has been awarded the Future Workplaces certificate from The Significant Company, acknowledging the company's commitment to its employee-led culture, which fosters and inspires the next generation of software engineers, marketers, and salespeople through employee empowerment and well-being.

The Future Workplaces certificate underscores Tuxera's performance on The Significant Company's Siqni employee insight assessment system. Tuxera employees identified their five top criteria for a great place to work and gave the company overwhelmingly positive scores on those criteria:

• Work-life balance

• Freedom to work regardless of time or place

• Fair salary and perks

• Meaningful work assignments

• Strong camaraderie at the workplace

As a result, Tuxera's performance on the widely followed Employer Net Promoter Score (eNPS) was a score of 66 - where scores range from -100 to 100, and a score of 50 is considered excellent.

Tuxera leadership believes the impressive results stem from the company's core principles. "At Tuxera, we trust people to be responsible, give them room to work independently, and focus on the results they achieve instead of the hours they work," said CEO Tuukka Ahoniemi. "We trust that our team members know what they're doing, and we encourage and remind people to take care of themselves."

Tuxera was both pleased and surprised at the strong performance, as it came at a time of rapid growth for the company and as the global pandemic placed tremendous stress on all companies.

"We didn't expect such good results- it was truly surprising considering the global situation and the expansion of the company," said Henry Hiltunen, vice president of people and culture at Tuxera.

As people around the world seek more fulfilling careers that allow more personal time, many companies are scrambling to respond. "We were better prepared for the pandemic's effect on the economy and people's priorities because we already embrace a flexible work model," he said.

Key elements of Tuxera's culture go beyond flexible working hours and locations; treating all employees equally, regardless of employment status, and supporting people in what they love and excel at doing.

"Tuxera strives to ensure that our employees have every opportunity to work on projects that feel rewarding for them - even encouraging them to explore teams and roles other than those they were initially hired for if it means they will be able to pursue their passion," he said.

Tuxera engineers, for example, believe deeply in their work, which drives employee retention. Asked why they stay with Tuxera, engineers said they believe they are helping customers and the clients of those customers, even though the software they build works almost invisibly behind the scenes.

Responses like these underscore Tuxera's philosophy that employee satisfaction ultimately leads to customer success.

Uncovering those kinds of insights is the most important part of the Siqni review. "An employee assessment like this isn't about getting an award," Hiltunen said. "It's about getting real, tangible data on what our people truly value and learning how we can support that as a company. It verifies where we are doing well, illuminates where we can improve, and gives another channel for employees to give direct feedback on ways to improve the company."

Tuxera, with offices in seven countries and employees from more than 20 nations, believes its approach to defining workplace culture may offer lessons for all businesses, as it weaves together elements from different ways of working around the world.

For example, Ahoniemi observed that the common "open door" policies practiced by many other companies did not seem to resolve barriers of hierarchy that hindered efforts to solve problems. "Transparency of emotions" is vital, Ahoniemi said.

"Open communication and common-sense ways of resolving conflict are very Finnish ways of working," he continued. "People can openly and honestly address things around their well-being without needing to worry about keeping up appearances. The dialog among people and with their team leads can be more open and humane."

"We received a lot of good ideas and concrete suggestions in the survey feedback that were very much aligned with Tuxera's mission," Ahoniemi said. "Overall, achieving this recognition emphasizes that we continue to create an employee-centric culture, building Tuxera around unlocking people's individual passions. It's gratifying to see that we can succeed in achieving growth and profitability targets while at the same time keeping focus on employee happiness."

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured data storage management software and networking technologies. We help people and businesses store and move data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Our software is at the core of billions of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and public cloud storage platforms.

Tuxera's customers include car makers, device manufacturers, industrial equipment manufacturers, data-driven enterprises, and much more. They rely on our software to protect data integrity, improve storage performance, transfer data rapidly and securely, and extend flash memory lifetime in their products and for their projects. We are also members of JEDEC, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and other industry associations. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.

