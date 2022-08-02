Pliant Therapeutics to Participate in BTIG Biotechnology Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022.



Panel: Drug Development in Pulmonary Medicine: Emerging Trends and a Review of the Unmet Need Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET | 10:00 a.m. PT

The live and replay sessions of the panel discussion will be available to conference registrants via the BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2022 portal.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule dual selective inhibitor of α v ß 6 and α v ß 1 integrins that is in development in the lead indications for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). PLN-74809 has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in IPF and PSC and Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency in PSC. Pliant is currently conducting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small molecule selective inhibitor of α v ß 1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to our development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:

Christopher Keenan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@pliantrx.com