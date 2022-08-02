Coastal Properties Group International Launches Sales of JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Properties Group/Christie's International Real Estate is pleased to announce that the recent sales launch has been overwhelmingly successful, with nearly half of the luxury homes pending sale in the new JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach.

"Boasting top-tier amenities, location and design, these residences are the perfect vacation ownership experience in the Tampa Bay area," states Linda Ross Preston, lead sales manager.

The highly anticipated 15-story Clearwater Beach residences overlook a private white-sand beach and glistening waters bordering the Gulf of Mexico. Combining world-class, VIP hotel guest service with the benefits of owning a vacation residence, the JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach offer a unique private ownership experience. Owners will indulge in the luxury accommodations, including spa treatments, fine dining, rooftop pool access and on-site concierge services, while enjoying the ultimate exclusivity and privacy of a beachfront home.

One, two and three-bedroom floorplans are available with unobstructed water views, completely furnished to JW Marriott standards. These luxury homes feature stylish interior design, limited kitchen, and washer/dryer, with prices ranging from $950,000-$2.4 million. Scheduled for completion in Spring 2023, Dr. Kiran Patel of Moss Construction is eager to welcome residence buyers and guests to experience all the resort has to offer.

Located on central Florida's west coast, The Residences are accessible to international airports, cruise ship terminals, professional sports venues, performing arts centers and more. With endless entertainment and adventure to offer, the Tampa Bay area has gained prestige as the perfect Florida location.

*JW Marriott Residences Clearwater Beach are not owned, developed or sold by JW Marriott or its affiliates ("Marriott").

About Coastal Properties Group International

Coastal Properties Group International has played a dominant and decisive role in the Tampa Bay regional's luxury market for nearly a decade. Established in July 2012, Coastal Properties has consistently outperformed all other brokerages for residential sales exceeding $1 million. As the bay area's exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, Coastal Properties provides clients with, not only a proven track record, but a prestigious partnership that provides access to unparalleled marketing resources, innovative technology, worldwide buyers and personalized service tailored to an individual's specific needs and preferences. Only elite real estate firms producing transactions totaling multi-millions of dollars are invited to align with Christie's International Real Estate. Coastal Properties specializes in luxury listings, including waterfront homes and estates throughout Tampa Bay. That geographic reach encompasses coastal residences from Tarpon Springs to Tierra Verde, downtown St. Petersburg to downtown Tampa, Clearwater Beach to Apollo Beach and beyond. For more information, please call +1 727-493-1555 or visit https://coastalpgi.com/.

