Leading Medical Device and Hospital Bed Companies 'Join Forces' to Boost Nationwide Support for Healthcare Providers With On-Demand Access to Critical Equipment

Hospitals turning to rental partners delivering medical equipment on-demand to help them provide the best patient care, save costs

Ventilators, bariatric beds, infusion pumps, incubators among medical equipment patient-ready to help clinicians comfort and heal

More than 700 employees at 100 locations across the country supporting front-line healthcare professionals' life-saving mission at a moment's notice

US Med-Equip, a leading provider of rented medical equipment and services, announced its acquisition of Freedom Medical to meet the growing equipment and service needs of hospitals and other healthcare partners throughout the country. As front-line healthcare professionals continue to battle COVID, disorders related to obesity, and other life-threatening illnesses, hospitals nationwide are gaining on-demand access to the highest quality medical equipment and therapeutic beds to help patients heal.

Houston-headquartered US Med-Equip partners with top hospitals across the nation for the rental, sales, service and asset management of movable medical equipment—diagnostic and clinical devices ranging from infant incubators to ventilators and more. In addition to movable medical equipment and asset management services, Exton-based Freedom Medical is nationally known for providing patient beds and therapeutic support surfaces with WAVE technology designed to help improve patient outcomes.

The acquisition doubles US Med-Equip's number of locations, increases its workforce by 50% and accelerates its national expansion to provide critical equipment to hospitals when they need it, as patient census fluctuates.

"While hospitals work to ensure they provide the best care possible, our healthcare partners count on patient-ready medical equipment to back up their hospitals' equipment fleet at a moment's notice," US Med-Equip CEO Greg Salario said. "The Freedom Medical team shares our mission to support clinicians helping comfort and heal every patient who entrusts them with their care. As we join forces, we will be in a stronger position to serve our hospital partners like never before possible."

US Med-Equip invests heavily in its employees, medical equipment fleet and the technology and services to support it. The healthcare company continues its expansion to meet the extraordinary demand from hospitals, turning to smarter options to save costs while providing the highest standard of patient care.

Voted a Top Workplace, US Med-Equip serves thousands of hospitals and other healthcare partners across the country from nearly 100 locations, with more on the way. Nine-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company backed by Freeman Spogli & Co., US Med-Equip is hiring nationwide. Learn more at www.usme.com/careers.

US Med-Equip acquired Freedom Medical from R.A.F. Industries, Inc., a Philadelphia-based long-term focused capital provider.

About US Med-Equip

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, US Med-Equip LLC is a leading value-added distributor and rental and related services provider of moveable medical equipment used in hospitals. The company provides equipment rentals across five core product categories - respiratory, beds and therapeutic support surfaces, infusion, monitoring, and central supply/NICU.

About Freedom Medical

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, Freedom Medical Inc. is a leading provider of rental medical equipment and related outsourced support services to hospitals and long-term care centers throughout the U.S. The company's equipment offerings consist of critical care, respiratory therapy, patient monitoring, newborn care, and specialty beds and therapeutic support surfaces, including those using WAVE technology designed to improve patient mobility, comfort, and clinical outcomes.

About Freeman Spogli & Co.

Freeman Spogli & Co. is a private equity firm dedicated exclusively to investing in and partnering with management in consumer and distribution companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1983, Freeman Spogli has invested over $5 billion in 67 portfolio companies with an aggregate transaction value of over $25 billion, and is currently making investments from FS Equity Partners VIII, L.P. Freeman Spogli has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

MEDIA CONTACT: US Med-Equip, news[at]usmedequip[dot]com, 877-677-7767

