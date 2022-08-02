BioLife Sciences Inc. COO Details Innovation and Market Strategies in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Nika Jaksic, COO of BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) (the “Company”), to provide an overview of the Company’s operations and corporate momentum. The interview includes discussion on BioLife’s plans for uplitsing and its upcoming launch of an innovative product to improve cannabis cultivation.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-2022-interview-biolife-sciences-blfe/.

BioLife is a commercialization accelerator focused on moving innovative products from the lab to small scale production while also conceptualizing and innovating its own line of products. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Jaksic explains how the Company’s wide approach to this model creates unrestrictive market opportunity.

“We like to take disruptive ideas and grow and expand those ideas into marketable products that aim to enrich the lives of our customers and our communities, whether that's a new concept being developed from scratch, or simply us reinventing the wheel,” he says. “We're not going to limit ourselves to any one product or any one industry. If we have a marketable idea that will help our customers and benefit our shareholders, then we will pursue.”

Jaksic next describes how a corporate transformation, brought on by a leadership change in 2020, has enhanced business development. This growth includes an acquisition strategy that enables the introduction of new and innovative products to the market. As the Company advances on these opportunities, it is now prepared to broaden its exposure to the investment community.

“Uplisting to the OTCQB has traditionally resulted in greater liquidity, increased transparency, upgraded reporting standards, better overall awareness of the company to our larger group of investors, including venture capitalists,” he says. “Aside from that, we are going to continue developing our new natural health products division so we can keep expanding our company and its offerings in the coming years. And of course, we're going to introduce new and exciting products to the marketplace so we can increase the Company's revenue. We're excited about what the future holds for our Company and its shareholders.”

A high-potential aspect of BioLife’s future pivots from its acquisition of Health Box LLC, a health products company founded by Jaksic in 2020, along with a new focus on copper-infused textiles.

“When I say we ‘reinvent the wheel,’ that is exactly what we accomplished with our copper infusion process and the resulting line of product,” Jaksic says, explaining how the COVID-19 pandemic generated greater demand for products utilizing copper’s antimicrobial properties. While there are many copper-infused textiles in the market, BioLife distanced itself from competitors by offering superior and innovative copper-infused textiles.

The root innovation is the Company’s unique copper infusion process, which significantly improves copper distribution throughout the fibers of the fabric while reducing costs and time.

“We can use infusion in the traditional way to design our copper-infused garments from scratch … or we can do it by obtaining preexisting garments and infusing them with copper after they have been designed,” Jaksic says. This capability enables BioLife to pursue partnerships with other companies that want to improve the quality and efficacy of their products beyond industry standards.

Based on this technology, the Company intends to initiate three novel product launches within the next year, starting with an antimicrobial copper-infused fabric gardening pot. This product launch will position the Company before a new market of customers in the $300+ billion global cannabis cultivation market.

“The copper works as a fungicide that eliminates harmful microbes while simultaneously boosting the beneficial organisms that thrive in the soil. The results are healthier and stronger plants with larger yields as well as healthier soil,” Jaksic explains. “Our main target demographic will be cannabis cultivators due to the unique growing requirements of cannabis. Cannabis farmers are keenly aware of the benefits of fabric pots. We will vigorously pursue the cannabis cultivator market, but we will additionally focus on farmers, agricultural professionals, home gardeners, landscapers, nurseries and some industrial gardening organizations.”



To hear the full interview with SCV, visit: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/july-2022-interview-biolife-sciences-blfe/.



About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products and disruptive technology. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies. For more information, visit www.BioLifeSciences.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Contact Information:

