Retail Business Services Ranked No. 25 on Fast Company’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Business Services, the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, is ranked No. 25 on Fast Company’s 100 Best Places to Work for Innovators list, which honors organizations that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.



“We’re honored by this recognition,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. “At Retail Business Services, our teams deliver on a promise to provide innovative solutions and expertise to the retail brands we support so they can focus on growing their businesses. Our people operate largely behind the scenes but do important work that fuels our retail partners’ strategies. I’m proud to see the quiet – yet extraordinary – innovation they demonstrate every day recognized on this prestigious list.”

Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies globally.

“The innovation mindset is one of the things that drew me to Retail Business Services and why some of the top tech talent in the industry is part of our organization,” said Rom Kosla, EVP, IT, and Chief Information Officer. “We don’t sit still. Whether it’s a small change that innovates a process or the invention of a new technology, it thrives at Retail Business Services and is a differentiator that will enable us to continue to evolve retail technology for the future.”

Examples of actions that earned Retail Business Services the honor include:

the launch of the Retail Innovation Center of Excellence, a dedicated function focused on innovating the retail associate and customer experience;

innovations like a frictionless checkout solution developed in its IT innovation lab and a production planning solution that replaces paper-based production with a dynamic, mobile-enabled tool providing accurate, real-time data to enhance efficiency for retailers; and

focus on creating a culture where innovation can thrive with practices like an omniwork flexible workplace policy, resources to support mental health, in-person and virtual days of service and culture-building events like Fun at Work Day and Friendsgiving.



“Our culture of innovation fuels our ability to deliver for our partners, and innovation exists in every pocket of our organization,” said Heather Paquette, VP, Retail Innovation Center of Excellence for Retail Business Services. “I couldn’t be prouder of the people I’m surrounded by every day – each of them has earned us this distinction.”

Search open roles with our award-wining team at retailbusinessservices.careerswithus.com.

About Retail Business Services

​Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to support their strategies with services that include Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications and Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning and Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy and Business Development. We are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and we foster a community of belonging where everyone is valued. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com.

