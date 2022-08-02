1st Source Bank Focuses on Serving Customers with the Selection of Aunalytics Secure IT Managed Services

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, today announced that South Bend, Indiana-based 1st Source Bank, is adopting Aunalytics Secure Managed IT Services so that it can quickly leverage cloud technology and also upgrade baseline infrastructure. Under the new arrangement, Aunalytics’ services will include data center infrastructure, server infrastructure, endpoint management, backup and disaster recovery (DR), and cybersecurity.



Established in 1863, 1st Source Bank assists its clients with building wealth and achieving financial security. The bank is a community financial services provider with community values and has held these same principles while providing outstanding customer service for more than 150 years. 1st Source operates across 81 branches in Indiana and Michigan and oversees a Specialty Finance Group that provides financing for aircraft, trucks, and construction equipment.

Prior to selecting Aunalytics, the organization conducted a thorough evaluation of its technology operations and decided to avoid locking the company into a hardware environment for another five-year period. The IT leadership chose to focus its IT resources on applications, data, and integration priorities of the business instead of continuing to support hardware internally. Additionally, the IT team at 1st Source Bank sought to deploy a near-term cloud option and expand upon its backup and DR options in order to build a more flexible and fully redundant computing environment.

Another draw on the bank’s IT staff was server management, which Aunalytics will also oversee. And with future plans to implement more advanced operational analytics, 1st Source Bank plans to start a full data management initiative, taking its data strategy to the next level.

“When it comes to IT infrastructure, there are several things that we need to maintain control over: The customer experience, data efficiency and innovation,” said Inder Koul, Chief Information Officer, 1st Source Bank. “Customers are intimately linked with their data so it must be closely guarded, and innovation will allow us to test new and compelling services that will provide a range of new and thoroughly secure services. With Aunalytics, there will be a 360-degree view of managed activities and greater context to deepen our relationships with customers.”

The Aunalytics Managed Services team provides ongoing support and security for 1st Source Bank servers, workstations, and networking equipment. The company provides 24/7/365 remote monitoring and management to mitigate the risk of valuable infrastructure becoming unavailable. Hardware and software are fully managed to proactively address any issues. The company's remote monitoring agent includes client-based interactive support, performance management, alerting, asset management and reporting, as well as on-site advisors to help mitigate any possible risks to the environment.

“Successful banks are flipping the script when it comes to IT management, bringing in managed IT and solution experts like Aunalytics to oversee an important range of tasks,” said Rich Carlton, President, Aunalytics. “By enhancing its IT processes with Aunalytics, 1st Source Bank will able to more efficiently and effectively service its clients. As a result, the bank’s customers will benefit from more sophisticated products and services in 2022 and beyond.”

