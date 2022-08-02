Iodine Software Names Priti Shah Chief Product and Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iodine Software, the leading enterprise AI platform in healthcare, today announced that Priti Shah is joining the company as Chief Product and Technology Officer. Shah brings unmatched strategy and engineering experience and executive leadership to Iodine Software and will be responsible for guiding the company's platform strategy vision while overseeing the product and engineering teams.

"Iodine Software is a symbol of technology excellence and has established itself as the most sophisticated artificial intelligence in the healthcare market," said Shah. "Everyone on the Iodine team is committed to helping providers solve healthcare's most complex challenges. I feel incredibly honored by the opportunity to lead the company into the next phases of innovation."

With more than 20 years of corporate and product strategy experience, Shah joins Iodine from Finvi (formerly Ontario Systems), a leading provider of workflow automation and revenue recovery software, where she served as Chief Product Officer responsible for developing Finvi's product portfolio strategy and roadmap.

"Priti has the demonstrated experience and proven leadership required to execute our platform vision," said Iodine Software co-founder and CEO William Chan, who was recently named a winner of EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award. "With healthcare providers facing unprecedented market change and volatility, our team understands that our customers need technology that consistently supports them with a greater variety of use cases. As we look to expand our AI's capabilities to include more revenue-cycle functions and clinical decision-support, we're excited to have Priti guide our product strategy."

Prior to joining Finvi, Shah was Vice President of Product and Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Health, where she oversaw the product strategy and execution of the global Clinical Effectiveness product portfolio, including UpToDate, Lexicomp, MediSpan and Emmi. She also has held several senior leadership positions in corporate and product strategy at Element K, Skillsoft and Citrix Systems.

Shah is a Harvard Business School Alumni of the GMP program and holds an MBA in corporate strategy and marketing from the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Iodine Software counts more than 800 of the top hospitals and health systems as customers. Its platform includes the top clinical documentation improvement (CDI) software, which was recently recognized as the 2022 Best In KLAS solution. The company also recently completed two key acquisitions, including CDI software company ChartWise Medical Systems and physician engagement platform Artifact Health.

Iodine Software recently surpassed a $1 billion valuation following a strategic growth investment by Advent International.

About Iodine Software

Iodine is an enterprise AI company that is championing a radical rethink of how to create value for healthcare professionals, leaders, and their organizations: automating complex clinical tasks, generating insights and empowering intelligent care. Iodine's powerful predictive engine complements the skills and judgment of healthcare professionals by interpreting raw clinical data to generate real-time, highly focused, predictive insights that clinicians and hospital administrators can leverage to dramatically augment the management of care delivery — facilitating critical decisions, scaling clinical workforces through automation, and improving the financial position of health systems. For more information, please visit iodinesoftware.com.

PR Contact:

Amanda Wratchford for Iodine Software

press@iodinesoftware.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.