Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, August 11, 2022

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can be accessed on the investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and refer to conference ID 9229889. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently commercializes ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid tablets and has two additional rare disease products under development, dehydrated alcohol injection and the ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. In addition, the company’s royalty segment is entitled to receive milestone payments or royalties on seven different products.



Investor Contact:

David Krempa

dkrempa@etonpharma.com

612-387-3740