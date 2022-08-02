MOGL Partners With INFLCR to Provide More Deals to All

For institutions already using MOGL Monetize™ there will be no change to the experience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOGL, the leading NIL solution offering marketplace, compliance, and education for all athletes, brands, and institutions has partnered with INFLCR to provide more NIL opportunities to athletes at INFLCR schools. The partnership ensures that athletes at INFLCR institutions are equally exposed to NIL opportunities as those whose institutions use MOGL Monetize™ or any other solution.

MOGL was built to provide equal access and equal opportunity for all NCAA athletes and institutions. This partnership ensures that athletes whose institutions are partnered with INFLCR can also access MOGL’s leading selection of NIL deals. For institutions using MOGL Monetize™ already or considering partnering with MOGL, there will be no change to their experience.

Athletes using the INFLCR app will now be exposed to MOGL deals and be provided a seamless signup and application process through the MOGL platform. On MOGL, all athletes are granted free access to NIL deals on the marketplace and institutions are provided automatic disclosures for these activities.

“MOGL is committed to supporting all student-athletes as they pursue their NIL endeavors. This partnership with INFLCR ensures that MOGL can seamlessly provide equal access for more student-athletes looking to source verified NIL opportunities that align with their brands,” said MOGL Chief Executive Officer Ayden Syal. “It’s important to us that student-athletes whose institutions have partnered with INFLCR are equally exposed to NIL opportunities.”

MOGL is venture-backed and made headlines earlier this year after winning the world-renowned SXSW pitch competition. Brands on the marketplace include Allbirds, DoorDash, Meta, Applebees, Pure Barre, SportsClips, and over 1,000 others. In alignment with their commitment to providing opportunities for all athletes, MOGL successfully facilitated the first NIL deal for a NCAA athlete with down syndrome ( Caden Cox ) and was responsible for the first NIL deal for a black female lacrosse athlete ( Maddie Johnson ).

“This is huge for student-athletes, especially since NIL can be hard to navigate and student-athletes are still asking where they need to start,” said INFLCR Founder, Jim Cavale. “Endorsement deals were the leading NIL activity in the first year, and we want to make it easier than ever for student-athletes to participate.”

Cavale added that this partnership “will bring offers directly into the INFLCR app through a new feature called Bulletins and by proposing transactions for athletes to accept or decline.”

While MOGL Monetize™ offers institutions a preferred marketplace, compliance, and education suite, the company has recognized that many institutions already have INFLCR contracts and wants to make sure that all athletes everywhere are exposed to incredible NIL opportunities.

More About MOGL

MOGL is the leading NIL technology solution offering a marketplace, compliance, and education. On MOGL, all athletes and brands can connect in a seamless and compliant manner. Partner institutions are provided free marketplace and compliance reporting solutions through MOGL Monetize™. The company also offers holistic NIL education and resources to athletes, universities, and partners through MOGL Master™.

MOGL was founded by Ayden Syal and Brandon Wimbush. The two were classmates at the University of Notre Dame where Brandon started 16 games at Quarterback and led the Irish to a 10-3 record in 2017. Prior to starting MOGL, Ayden worked in private equity and corporate strategy at Morgan Stanley and Lexington Partners. Also on the team is former D1 Athletic Director Elliott Charles who has held senior athletic administration roles at Clemson, Alabama, USF, Florida A&M, and Chicago State.

MOGL has committed to donating proceeds to local youth athletic programming through a philanthropic partnership with Every Kid Sports.

Businesses and athletes can sign up on MOGL by visiting www.mogl.online .

More About MOGL Co-Founders

Ayden is the Chief Executive Officer at MOGL. Prior to starting MOGL, Ayden worked at Morgan Stanley, Lexington Partners, and IHS Markit in corporate strategy and private equity.

Ayden graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He currently serves on the Young Alumni Board at the University of Notre Dame and is a proud partner of SeeHer and Every Kid Sports.

Brandon is the Chief Athletic Officer at MOGL. Prior to joining MOGL, Brandon starred at Quarterback for the University of Notre Dame and the University of Central Florida. In 2017, he led the Irish to a 10-3 record and in 2014 he was named the NJ Gatorade Player of the Year.

Brandon graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He currently serves on the Young professional advisory board at the Newark Boys Chorus School and is a proud partner of SeeHer and Every Kid Sports.

Contact:

Zoe Haugen

MOGL Director of Marketing

zoe@mogl.online

(954) 804-9710

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b05e951-2b9b-464c-b6b1-47a20a6e63dc



