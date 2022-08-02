Irvine Ca, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irvine, CA, August 2,, 2022

Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. Announces YTD Revenues And Projections by The Newly Acquired Companies in The Digital Health And Wellness Home Testing Industry.

LBTD’s Boomerangkit.com, LLC and Focal Point, Inc., Announces More $7 Million in Revenue For The Year 2021 And More Than $6 Million in Revenue to Date For The Year 2022

Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp. (OTC:LBTD) announced today that it is close to surpassing last years revenues in half the amount of time. The companies’ combined Year To Date revenues is $6.3 million, and the combined 2021 revenues was just over $7 million. The companies are rapidly continuing to flourish as they gain control and advance in this digital health and wellness market. The company is on schedule to produce an upwards of $100 million in revenue by the year 2024 as they continue to rollout cutting edge medical technology that will soon be announced.

Boomerang utilizes a comparable business model to EverlyWell, which is valued at $2.9 Billion, and takes a similar approach with practices analogous to Color Health, Inc. valued at $4.6 billion. The company ships in-home testing kits directly to customers allowing customers to take samples themselves using the provided materials and drop them in the mail using included prepaid expedited packaging. The company has a very user-friendly online interface accompanied by a simple four step method. 1). Order your test. 2). Register your kit online. 3). Mail your sample back. 4). Receive your results. Boomerangkit.com, LLC is providing patients with quick and accurate information regarding their medical test results. The test kits currently available to patients include Men’s Health; Women’s Health; Sexual Health; General Wellness and COVD-19 testing.

Lotus Bio-Technology Development Corp.’s new CEO Hoyt Christopher commented, “I am pleased to be on board and ready to take the challenge of capturing the unfair-share in the Digital Health and Wellness home testing market. It’s not every day that you’re given the opportunity to lead a company that has the market cap, talent, intellectual property and infrastructure to not only do well, but do good while doing well. We are not only confident in our ability to enter the space and honored to give EverlyWell and Color a run for their money.”

More information about the acquired companies can be found at: boomerangkit.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward- looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by LBTD in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

David Ottestad, Creative Director Email: ir@boomerandgkit.com