The Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market is expected to grow by $ 303.49 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of infertility, rising demand for IVF, and rising clinical application.

The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Natural source extraction

• Recombinant technology



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women as one of the prime reasons driving the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in recombinant technology and innovative technologies to measure the level of HCG will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market covers the following areas:

• Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market sizing

• Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market forecast

• Human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market vendors that include Biocare Medical LLC, Cigna Corp., Cipla Ltd., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kamia Biomedical Company, Lee BioSolutions Inc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MyBioSource Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Sanzyme P Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

