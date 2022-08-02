ŌNŌCOR Reports First-In-Human Use of the ŌNŌ Retrieval System for Percutaneous Removal of an Intracardiac Tumor

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ŌNŌCOR LLC is excited to announce the first-in-human use of the ŌNŌ endovascular retrieval system for removal of an intracardiac tumor. Intracardiac tumors affect thousands of patients around the world annually, but prior to ŌNŌ, open-heart surgery was required for removal.



Using the ŌNŌ in combination with electrocautery, Drs. James M. McCabe and Zachary L. Steinberg and their team at the University of Washington (UW) Medical Center (Seattle, Washington), percutaneously snared, resected and removed a cardiac fibromyxoma from the right atrium of a 54-year-old patient. This first-of-its-kind procedure opens the door to a new therapeutic strategy for patients around the world suffering from cardiac masses.

“Intracardiac tumors are a vexing problem and present a management dilemma for physicians,” said Dr. McCabe, Section Chief of Interventional Cardiology at UW. “These tumors are often found incidentally by echocardiography at relatively small sizes. However, rather than subjecting patients to elective surgical removal, these masses are typically followed expectantly until they increase in size to a point where they are physiologically problematic. At that point, the risks of open-heart surgery are deemed justifiable,” said Dr. McCabe.

“Obviously it would be best to remove these tumors before they cause problems, but until now, there were no reliable non-surgical options,” he continued. “The approach that we developed here at UW involved using the ŌNŌ to secure the highly mobile fibromyxoma within the ŌNŌ basket. Once the mass was separated from the myocardium by means of electrocautery, it was easily compressed by the ŌNŌ and removed from the body.”

The ŌNŌ is a novel device designed to receive, align, compress, and remove material (non-biologic and biologic) from the vascular system. ŌNŌ is intuitive to use and is compatible with commercially available vascular sheaths, endovascular snares and other graspers. ŌNŌ received FDA clearance in May 2022 and is available at select sites throughout the United States.

“We are thrilled that ŌNŌ was able to facilitate the innovative work of Drs. McCabe and Steinberg at UW,” said Mark Piper, CEO of ŌNŌCOR. “We’ve always believed that ŌNŌ would be a tool that helps physicians safely expand the scope of minimally invasive procedures. I think that what we witnessed here today in Seattle is a clear example of how new technologies such as ŌNŌ potentiate the evolution of medical therapy.”

*The ŌNŌCOR LLC ŌNŌ retrieval device is indicated for use in the cardiovascular system to retrieve foreign objects using minimally invasive procedures. For complete instructions and other important safety information for ŌNŌ, please refer to the Instructions for Use.