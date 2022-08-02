Lincoln Tech Signs Agreement with Tesla to Train Future EV Technicians

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has signed a new agreement with Tesla, the world leader in electric vehicle (EV) production. A Tesla training facility will be established at Lincoln Tech’s Denver, CO campus as part of a 3-year plan whereby the school will provide Tesla START training at no cost to students to help develop the next generation of Tesla’s service technician workforce. Automotive Technology graduates from any of Lincoln Tech’s campuses will be eligible to apply for this advanced EV training program.

“Entering into this agreement with Tesla solidifies Lincoln Tech’s commitment to providing electric vehicle training for 21st century Automotive Technicians,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “It is the latest advancement in our EV training programs, and having Tesla’s backing and input in developing these programs will be invaluable for our organization and for our students. It is our intention to become the leading provider of EV Automotive Technology training,” Shaw adds.

Students accepted into the 16-week program will receive an hourly stipend while they train. The Tesla training facility will occupy approximately 6,000 square feet of space in Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus. Tesla will also provide vehicles, tools, equipment, charging stations and its own instructors to deliver the program. Upon completion of the program, graduates may be recruited for positions at Tesla service centers across North America.

Lincoln will provide logistical support for the capstone program, including aiding Tesla in recruiting technicians looking to further their skills on Electric Vehicle systems in pursuit of careers with one of the world’s fastest-growing auto brands. The potential to expand to additional Lincoln campuses is also being considered as Tesla faces the need for skilled technicians across North America.

“This is an exciting, incredible opportunity for our campus and for all of Lincoln Tech’s automotive graduates,” says Kelly Moore, President of the Denver campus. “We’re focused on the future of the automotive industry, and our campus will be one of only six schools in the western U.S. – one of only 10 across the nation – to offer the Tesla START program.”

The Tesla EV training program will be available to Lincoln Tech graduates from all its Automotive Technology campuses across the country: Denver; Columbia, MD; East Windsor, CT; Grand Prairie, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Mahwah and Union, NJ; Melrose Park, IL; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; and Queens, NY. Overall, the U.S. Department of Labor projects more than 690,000 openings across the country for skilled, trained auto technicians by 2030*.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2020-2030 and are current as of July 16, 2022.

