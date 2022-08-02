Sporting Goods Market Size 2022 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen till 2025 with Top Growth Companies

PUNE, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sporting Goods Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Sporting Goods market during the forecast period.

The global Sporting Goods market was 60900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 83300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2025.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

Sporting goods market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth in the next five to six years. This is majorly attributed to increased number of health-conscious consumers, who are incorporating playing sports as a part of their daily routine. Of different segments in the overall sports industry such as sports tourism, sports apparel, sports sponsorship, sporting goods and others, sporting goods is anticipated to gain significant share in the overall sporting industry. This has led to increased competition among sporting goods manufacturers ensuring improved distribution channels, prices, quality, efficient supply chain management, in order to maintain sustainability in the market. Among different regions, North America holds largest share in terms of value and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Growth prospects for sporting goods market are favorable in the Asia Pacific region.

Few other factors bolstering the sporting goods market growth include growing retail industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, government inclination and support for sport activities in many countries, rising consumer awareness for health and fitness. In addition, with increasing awareness of health and fitness through encouragement of sports by governments of various countries along with consumer inclination for sports such as ICC Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Olympics have led to increased sales of varied sporting goods worldwide. However, availability of counterfeit products along with high prices of few products might restrict the market growth. Sporting goods manufacturers are performing extensive research and development related to raw material used, such as use of carbon fiber for manufacturing sporting goods, as it offers advantages such as light-weight, high-strength and better performance of the product.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sporting Goods market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Nike Inc.

Reebok

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

VF Corporation

Asics Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Brooks Sports Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

YONEX Co. Ltd.

MIZUNO Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

Converse Inc.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Sporting Goods market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sporting Goods market.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Sporting Goods market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Sporting Goods market.

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Sporting Goods Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

