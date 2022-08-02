North American Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Industry to 2031 - Featuring Bosch Steering, Hitachi Astemo and Jtekt Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Passenger Vehicle Power Steering Systems Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The power steering system is a critical component of the vehicle's active safety system, owing to its safety and performance benefits. Passenger vehicles in North America have 100% adoption of power steering systems primarily due to advantages, such as improved fuel efficiency, power, added comfort, drivability, and assistance it offers for ADAS and autonomous driving.
Power steering systems are broadly classified based on their operating mechanisms. These include electric power steering (EPS), hydraulic power steering (HPS), and electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS). The scope of the study covers forecasting and analysis of the EPS ecosystem in North America as they have 98.2% penetration in the passenger vehicle steering market. It also assesses the revenue and volume forecast potential for vehicles utilizing different types of EPS systems, such as column-assist EPS, pinion-assist EPS, and rack-assist EPS, over the 2022 to 2031 period.
The study also highlights industry-leading technology and market trends in the EPS ecosystem, EPS solutions, and advanced steering technologies on offer by major suppliers such as Nexteer Automotive, JTEKT Corporation, Bosch Steering, and Thyssenkrupp Presta Steering. These insights provide a snapshot of the opportunities driving market growth in the short, medium, and long terms.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Power Steering System Segmentation
- Power Steering Systems Definitions
- Society of Automotive Engineers (Sae) International's Definitions for Driving Automation Levels
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Electric Power Steering Systems Overview
- EPS System Components
- EPS Functional Roadmap
- United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (Unece) Regulation No. 79 for Advanced Steering Functions in Vehicles
- Comparison by EPS Type
- Recommended EPS Systems for Passenger Vehicle Segments
- Electric Power Steering Technology Trends
- SBW - Crucial Enabler of Case Mobility
- Future Steering Systems Development with Driver Out of the Loop
- Technology Trends - High-Output EPS
- Technology Trends - Modular Column-Assist EPS
- Technology Trends - Dc-Enabled EPS
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Power Steering Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Power Steering Type
- Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, CEPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- CEPS Penetration in Major Oem Groups
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, SPEPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- SPEPS Penetration in Major Oem Groups
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, DPEPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- DPEPS Penetration in Major Oem Groups
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, REPS
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- REPS Penetration in Major Oem Groups
- Forecast Analysis
9. EPS Supplier Profiles
- Nexteer Automotive
- Jtekt Corporation
- Thyssenkrupp Presta Steering
- Bosch Steering
- Hitachi Astemo
- Supplier Portfolio Snapshot
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Steering Systems for Adas and Autonomous Functions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Oem Migration from Fail-Safe to Fail-Operational EPS
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Supplier Consolidation to Gain Market Leadership
11. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- EPS - Future System Architecture
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
12. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Bosch Steering
- Hitachi Astemo
- Jtekt Corporation
- Nexteer Automotive
- Thyssenkrupp Presta Steering
