archTIS to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 4th  

BOSTON, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- archTIS (ASX:AR9; OTCQB:ARHLF), based in Canberra, Australia and Boston MA, focused on providing innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information, today announced that Kurt Mueffelmann, Global COO and US President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 4, 2022.

DATE: August 4, 2022

TIME: 2:00PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3u8UbFn



Available for 1x1 meetings: August 8, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Delivered the largest deal in the company’s history of $7M in June 2022, validating strategy of securing sensitive information sharing across global Defence and its supply chain.

Revenue up 58% to $1.4M from prior quarter; with licensing up 91% from prior comparative period.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 68% to $3.3M from prior quarter.

Strong cash position at quarter end of $6.6M with additional $2.0M collected post-period.

Expanded outlook for FY23 expected to deliver a minimum of 60% annual revenue growth with current visibility for triple digit growth and minimum cash receipts expected of $9.5M.



* All numbers are in Australian Dollars and are unaudited with year-end audit being posted late-August 2022.

About archTIS Limited

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) is a global provider of innovative software solutions for the secure collaboration of sensitive information. The company’s award-winning data-centric information security solutions protect the world’s most sensitive content in government, defence, supply chain, enterprises and regulated industries through attribute-based access and control (ABAC) policies. archTIS products include Kojensi, a multi-government certified platform for the secure access, sharing and collaboration of sensitive and classified information; and NC Protect for enhanced information protection of file access and sharing, messaging and emailing of sensitive and classified content across Microsoft 365 apps, Dropbox, Nutanix Files and Windows file shares. For more information visit www.archtis.com or follow us on twitter @arch_tis.

CONTACTS:

Company

Daniel Lai

Managing Director, archTIS

E: investors@archtis.com





Irena Mroz

CMO, archTIS

E: irena.mroz@archtis.com



Investor Relations

Sam Wells

NWR Communications

sam@nwrcommunications.com.au



Australian Media enquiries

Media & Capital Partners

E: archtis@mcpartners.com.au



US Capital markets

Beverly L. Jedynak

Viriathus Capital

Email: beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com





Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com