Edouard Valla Joins Axuall as Chief Product Officer

CLEVELAND, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axuall, Inc. announced today that seasoned healthcare technology and former Phreesia executive Edouard Valla has joined the team as Chief Product Officer. Valla will be responsible for Axuall's product strategy and execution, including product research, design, and roadmap.



Valla is an accomplished product management leader with more than 20 years of product development experience for high-growth Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Management at Phreesia, where he led his team in revolutionizing the patient registration space.

"We are thrilled for Edouard to join our team and look forward to what his leadership will bring as we continue to scale our workforce intelligence solutions," said Axuall Chief Executive Officer Charlie Lougheed. "His leadership in large-scale SaaS innovation, product lifecycle development, and go-to-market strategies will accelerate our mission to address one of healthcare's most pressing issues."

“I am very excited to join Axuall and contribute to its mission of delivering workforce intelligence to leading healthcare systems,” shared Valla. “At a time when clinician shortages impact patient’s access to care, it is important to help scale health organizations’ capacity and reduce administrative burdens for providers. I look forward to working with such a talented team to expand Axuall’s product offering and continue to develop its impressive network.”

About Axuall

Built with leading healthcare systems, Axuall is a workforce intelligence company powered by a national real-time practitioner data network. The technology enables healthcare systems, staffing firms, telehealth, and health plans to dramatically reduce onboarding and enrollment time while also providing unique, powerful data insights for network planning, analytics and reporting. To learn more, visit www.axuall.com .

Media:

Laura Hamilton

217-741-5935

laura.hamilton@axuall.com

Source: Axuall

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9af6524c-3c20-46d8-92f9-c5b54ee7e392