Insights on the 2022 Neonatal Care Devices Global Market - AI-based Automation and Clinical Decision Support Presents Opportunities

The neonatal care industry is shifting its focus to providing family-centric and developmental care to neonates. Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) are looking at reducing neonatal stress, such as noise and intense light, to provide complete holistic care for neonates. Wireless capabilities and portability are the new features in neonatal care devices and are giving a new direction to classic neonatal care devices.



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of healthcare resources, including that of healthcare staff. NICUs are also facing severe staff shortages. Thus, neonatal care products supporting automation and enhancing the workflow, such as AI-based predictive monitoring and workflow automation technologies, will be attractive for organizations in the near term.



The global neonatal care devices market is segmented into thermoregulation devices, jaundice management devices, neonatal monitoring units, and respiratory assistance devices. Neonatal thermoregulation devices and ventilators are high-value segments. They generated the highest revenue among all neonatal care devices. Thermoregulation devices, including incubators and warmers, are updated to provide family-centric features and reduce neonatal stress.

The adoption of thermoregulation devices is growing owing to innovations in incubators and warmers focusing on family-centric and developmental care. Jaundice management is the smallest segment. Phototherapy units used in jaundice management are highly commoditized. They are available through multiple local participants in South Asian countries. Additionally, various portable devices (e.g., phototherapy blankets) are supporting the growth of phototherapy units.



North America is the largest market for neonatal care devices and will continue to be in the lead. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to the emergence of local participants providing affordable solutions. The Rest of the World market is also estimated to be lucrative due to the increasing adoption of neonatal care devices in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Affordability is low in South Asia and Africa, making access to neonatal care devices difficult. Various start-ups that have emerged in the last few years provide low-cost solutions in these regions. Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public and private organizations are increasing neonatal care device adoption in low- and middle-income economies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Neonatal Care Devices - Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Industry Trends - Product Features

Industry Trends - Telemedicine Applications in Neonatal Care

Industry Trends - Advanced Neonatal Care Solutions: Clinical Decision Support and Automation

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis By Region

Summary

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Product Mapping

Neonatal Care Start-ups Focusing on Providing Enhanced, Portable, and Low-cost Solutions

3 Key Companies to Watch

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thermoregulation Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Thermoregulation Devices

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Incubators and Warmers

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Incubators and Warmers

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cooling Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Neonatal Cooling Devices

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Jaundice Management Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Jaundice Management Devices

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Phototherapy Units

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Phototherapy Units

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bilirubin Meters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Bilirubin Meters

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Neonatal Monitoring Units

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Monitoring Units

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Respiratory Assistance Devices

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Respiratory Assistance Devices

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ventilators

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Ventilators

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Resuscitators

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Resuscitators

13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CPAP and HFNC

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - CPAP and HFNC

14. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-based Automation and Clinical Decision Support

Growth Opportunity 2 - Features for Family-centric and Developmental Care

Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Neonatal Respiratory Care

Growth Opportunity 4 - Wireless Neonatal Monitoring Sensors for NICUs

Growth Opportunity 5 - Low-cost Solutions

15. Next Steps

16. List of Exhibits



