The Global 5-D Building Information Modeling Market is expected to grow by $ 840.99 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.68% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5-D Building Information Modeling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309931/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5-D building information modeling market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of 5-D BIM over previous versions, real-time changes and design modifications, and the growth of the global construction industry.

The 5-D building information modeling market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The 5-D building information modeling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• software

• service



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing investment in intelligent processing as one of the prime reasons driving the 5-D building information modeling market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in intelligent processing and the rising adoption of advanced technologies in the construction sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5-D building information modeling market covers the following areas:

• 5-D building information modeling market sizing

• 5-D building information modeling market forecast

• 5-D building information modeling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5-D building information modeling market vendors that include 4M SA Advanced Software Engineering Systems, ABB Ltd., ACCA software Spa, Accencies Technologies, AECOM, Asite Solutions Ltd., Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Cadsoft Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Monarch Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Nemetschek SE, PENTAGON SOLUTION LTD., RIB Software GmbH, STRABAG SE, TeamSystem Spa, and Trimble Inc. Also, the 5-D building information modeling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309931/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________