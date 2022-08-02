Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of its CompuFlo® Epidural System to the University of Scranton for Incorporation in their Student Registered Nurse Anesthesia Curriculum

ROSELAND, N.J., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of the CompuFlo® Epidural system to the University of Scranton for incorporation into the student registered nurse anesthesia (SRNA) program.



Ann Culp, Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP)/Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA), University of Scranton program administrator, stated, “Proper training is essential in performing an epidural procedure, given the inherent associated risks. The CompuFlo Epidural system transforms the procedure from an art to a science, by providing real time visual and audio feedback on the exact placement of the tip of the needle in real time. In turn, this can help to dramatically reduce the risks of dural sheath puncture and other potential complications that could arise. Our mission is to educate our students on the latest advancements in medicine, so they can carry these skills forward into the workplace and throughout their careers.”

Arjan Haverhals, president and CEO of Milestone Scientific commented, “We are honored to have the University of Scranton incorporate the CompuFlo Epidural system into their SRNA program. We believe this selection reinforces the proven clinical and safety benefits of our technology, which is backed by numerous clinical studies demonstrating reductions in epidural punctures and complication rates. Notably, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse anesthetists already outnumber anesthesiologists in the U.S., and with a greater number of nurse anesthetists entering the field and playing an increasingly important role in anesthesia, we believe training the next generation of nurse anesthetists on the use of our instrument is critical in achieving our goal of establishing the CompuFlo Epidural system as the new standard of care in both labor and delivery, as well as pain management. I would like to commend the University of Scranton on their commitment to educating students on the latest technologies to ensure the best patient and provider experience.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

