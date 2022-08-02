Qlik Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® was recently named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc# US48061021, July 2022). IDC MarketScape is the IT industry’s premier vendor assessment tool, providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments. In this report, IDC detailed the value of Qlik Analytics and its complete range of capabilities designed to help organizations drive more insights and value from their data, especially in hybrid cloud environments.



The market for business intelligence and analytics (BIA) continues to grow in both overall size and importance as every organization looks to drive more value from their data, especially in the cloud. As the report states, “Business intelligence and analytics software is one of the most visible pieces of the technology stack that enables data-driven or data-informed decision making and greater enterprise intelligence. While data warehouses, data lakes, lake houses, and various data integration and data intelligence software form the foundation of an organization's data and analytics technology architecture, it is BIA software that data analysts, business analysts, and others in the organization interact with daily.”

Qlik’s one-of-a-kind associative technology brings unmatched power to the core of our industry-leading analytics experience. Qlik goes beyond the limits of query-based analytics and dashboards, with the ability to connect and combine data for analysis from hundreds of on-premises and cloud sources. And with AI-generated analysis and insights, automated creation and data prep, search and natural language, and AutoML and predictive analytics baked directly into the experience, employees from the C-Suite to every level in the organization can better leverage and drive impact through data-driven insights from Qlik.

“Qlik Sense is the analysis tool our analysts and data engineers always dreamed of. Any BI tool offers data integration and standardization and can display select indices on a dashboard, but we need to understand user trends to mine data and plan our next moves. I’m confident that Qlik delivers exactly what we need to achieve that,” said Kazutaka Yorozu, Data Analysis Infrastructure Engineer at SEGA.

The IDC MarketScape report identifies several strengths of Qlik Analytics:

End-to End Platform: Qlik has a broad range of data visualization, automated analytics workflows informed by AI and machine learning, alerting, collaboration, and embedded analytics.

Automation: Qlik provides automated connectivity to hundreds of the leading cloud and on-premises data sources. Qlik also extends automation by enabling insights both via alerts and triggering downstream activities in various applications (e.g., creating ServiceNow Tickets or updating recordings in Salesforce).

Data Governance and Sovereignty: Qlik FortsTM, a hybrid service that securely extends Qlik analytics capabilities to wherever customers' data reside, be it on premises, a private cloud or a public cloud.

Extended Platform Value: Qlik analytics platform is enhanced by the company’s additional solutions, including data integration, data management, automation and collaboration.

"Demand for business intelligence and analytics software remains high, especially in the current time of uncertainty that demand visibility into data and data-driven or data-informed decision making," added Dan Vesset, group vice president of Analytics and Information Management and head of IDC's Global Future of Enterprise Intelligence practice.

“Organizations in every industry are looking to leverage cloud analytics to drive more insights and value from data across their entire business,” said Josh Good, VP Analytics at Qlik. “We’re pleased to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader with our modern cloud analytics experience that helps everyone in an organization access and activate insights that have a real impact on business outcomes.”

To find out more about Qlik’s modern cloud analytics platform, visit Qlik Sense | Modern Cloud Analytics.

