Tech leaders team up to offer women a way forward on social media

Washington, DC, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women everywhere are withdrawing from environments that feel toxic to them. From social media to the halls of Congress, women are undervalued and at risk. Rather than retreat, tech giant and Silicon Valley software engineer Tracy Chou, founder and CEO of Block Party, has teamed up with She Should Run to offer a one-time-only, free webinar to help women overcome intimidation on social media and ensure women’s voices are fully heard at this critical time in our nation.

Sponsored by She+ Geeks Out, “Navigating Social Media: From Your Biggest Fans To Your Worst Trolls” is an entirely free event taking place at noon EST/9am PST on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Women from all backgrounds are invited to join She Should Run for a discussion about how to set themselves up for the best and prepare for the worst on social media. Participants will leave the event better able to position themselves as public figures and thought leaders on social media, engage more effectively with their audiences, and protect themselves from harassment.

What: “Navigating Social Media: From Your Biggest Fans To Your Worst Trolls”

When: Wednesday, August 24, 2022; Noon ET/9 AM PT

Where: Zoom Webinar

About Block Party

Block Party is a startup building tools for online safety and anti-harassment. As social platforms become primary spaces for civic participation, Block Party's mission is to protect those whose voices are so important to keep in the conversation, allowing everyone to continue experiencing the personal and professional benefits of being on social media—without the negative mental health impact. Block Party is backed by a diverse set of some of the best investors in Silicon Valley, New York, and beyond.

About She+ Geeks Out

Our mission is to abolish inequity in the workplace. We believe it’s necessary to take a holistic approach to address this need. We support companies in their diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and tools to create an inclusive environment, in a safe and welcoming space. At the same time, we provide tech and tech-adjacent women and other marginalized genders and their allies an opportunity to network, learn, and connect with each other as well as with companies who want to hire them.

About She Should Run

She Should Run is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building a future of gender equality in elected office. As the only lead-finders for the field of women’s representation, we have a bold but necessary goal to inspire 250,000 women to take their first steps toward public leadership by 2030. Our programs mobilize women from all walks of life to awaken to the power of their leadership potential.







