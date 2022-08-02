LIVE WEBINAR SERIES: Livestock Heat Stress

Washington, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: USDA's Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is hosting a free webinar series titled "ARS Research to Mitigating the Impacts of Heat Stress on Animal Health and Well-being in the Livestock and Poultry Industries."

WHEN: August 3 and August 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST). No registration is necessary.

WHERE: ZoomGov Meeting (Find details at Livestock Heat Stress Series : USDA ARS)

WHY: Heat stress can significantly affect the animal's health and well-being and negatively impact production. ARS scientists present research and practices on heat stress mitigation in livestock helpful for producers, farmers, and land managers.

