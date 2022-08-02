Marius Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval of KYZATREX™, an Oral Testosterone Replacement Therapy

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, a patient-centric healthcare company, today announced the approval of KYZATREX™ (testosterone undecanoate) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). KYZATREX™ is an oral testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") indicated in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism. The approval of KYZATREX™ provides an important option in treating hypogonadism or more commonly known as, Testosterone Deficiency, which affects approximately 40% of men older than 45 years of age and 30-50% of men with obesity or type 2 diabetes have hypogonadism1. KYZATREX™ has been approved in three dosage strengths, 100mg, 150mg, and 200mg.



“I would like to congratulate our scientific team on this major milestone, and now it is up to our commercial team to make KYZATREX™ a leading therapy and a go-to brand for millions of hypogonadal men in the U.S. Low Testosterone affects numerous metabolic factors as well as often overlooked, true quality of life, hence annual testosterone testing should be mandatory for men over age 40,” remarked Himanshu H. Shah, Chairman of Marius.

KYZATREX™ is a proprietary oral softgel capsule that is absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system, avoiding liver toxicity. The oral delivery method eliminates the risk of application site reactions common with intramuscular testosterone injections as well as potential transference to women or children that can occur with topical testosterone gels and creams. With daily dosing in the morning and evening (with food), KYZATREX™ more closely mimics the daily rhythm of natural testosterone production compared to long-acting therapies.

“With so many men suffering daily effects of Testosterone Deficiency and often abandoning or not electing to get treatment, we see FDA-approved KYZATREX™ as a newly viable oral option that has demonstrated safety and effectiveness. Further, Testosterone Deficiency is a big blind spot in medicine today and our research will continue to explore the importance of testosterone in both male and female health,” commented Shalin Shah, CEO of Marius.

KZAYTREX™ has the potential to become the new gold standard of care for treating patients with hypogonadism. There are at least six million symptomatic men suffering from hypogonadism in the U.S., and over 100 million men globally.

Please see additional Important Safety Information for KYZATREX™ below.

1 Endocrine Society

About Testosterone and Hypogonadism

Hypogonadism, often referred to as Testosterone Deficiency, is a condition that occurs when the body does not produce adequate levels of testosterone. Primary hypogonadism (testicular failure due to certain conditions) and hypogonadotropic hypogonadism both result in low serum testosterone concentrations. In addition to testosterone’s widely accepted role in sexual and reproductive function, it also has important roles in numerous other metabolic and inflammatory process and is one of the most common causes of secondary osteoporosis in men. Patients with hypogonadism may experience fatigue, low energy, decreased muscle mass, weight gain, low libido, poor cognition, difficulty sleeping, and other mood disorders, such as depression and anxiety. Because low levels of testosterone can also increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and obesity, hypogonadism is a common comorbidity in a broader set of conditions, including type 2 diabetes and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

About KYZATREX™

KYZATREX™ is a proprietary softgel oral formulation absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system (meaning it is not toxic to the liver) indicated in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone. The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX™ was demonstrated in a phase 3, multi-center, open-label, six-month study in 155 hypogonadal males between 18 and 65 years of age with documented hypogonadism, as defined by a below normal serum testosterone level (≤281 ng/dL) and at least one sign or symptom of testosterone deficiency. In the efficacy population (n=139), 88 percent of hypogonadal men treated with KYZATREX™ achieved a mean plasma total testosterone concentration (C avg ) over 24 hours within the normal range (222-800 ng/dL) on the final pharmacokinetic (PK) visit of the study at Day 90 (primary endpoint). Based on exploratory endpoints, patients who received KYZATREX™ reported improvements in quality of life, energy/fatigue, erectile function, intercourse satisfaction, and positive mood. The most common side effect reported in ≥ 2 percent of KYZATREX™ patients was increased blood pressure (2.6%). The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX™ in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

Please see additional Important Safety Information below, including Boxed Warning for potential increased blood pressure, for KYZATREX™.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals is a patient-centric healthcare company focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company’s mission is to improve the functional lives of patients by reducing the downstream effects of Testosterone Deficiency, which include multiple comorbidities, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com

Important Safety Information for KYZATREX™ (testosterone undecanoate)

Use

KYZATREX™ (testosterone undecanoate) is a prescription drug that is used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions. KYZATREX™ is a controlled substance (CIII) because it contains testosterone. It is not known if KYZATREX™ is safe or effective in males younger than 18 years old. Improper use may affect bone growth in children. KYZATREX™ is not meant for use by women.

Important Safety Information for KYZATREX™

KYZATREX™ can increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke and can increase risk of death due to a heart attack or stroke. Your risk may be greater if you have already had a heart attack or stroke or if you have other risk factors for heart attack or stroke.

If your blood pressure increases while on KYZATREX™, blood pressure medicines may need to be started. If you are currently taking blood pressure medicines, they may need to be changed or new blood pressure medicines may need to be added to control your blood pressure.

If your blood pressure cannot be controlled, KYZATREX™ may need to be stopped.

Your healthcare provider will monitor your blood pressure while you are being treated with KYZATREX™.





Do not take KYZATREX™ if you: have breast cancer; have or might have prostate cancer; are a woman who is pregnant (KYZATREX™ may harm your unborn baby); are allergic to KYZATREX™ or any of its ingredients; or have low testosterone without certain medical conditions (e.g., do not take KYZATREX™ if you have low testosterone due to age).

Before you take KYZATREX™, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you: have high blood pressure or are treated for high blood pressure; have a history of diabetes; have heart problems; have high red blood cell count (hematocrit) or high hemoglobin laboratory value; have urinary problems due to an enlarged prostate; have liver or kidney problems; or have problems breathing while you sleep (sleep apnea).

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking KYZATREX™ with certain other medicines can affect each other. Especially, tell your healthcare provider if you take: insulin; medicines that decrease blood clotting (blood thinners); corticosteroids; or medicines that increase blood pressure, such as some cold medicine and pain medicines.

KYZATREX™ may cause other serious side effects including:

Increase in red blood cell count (hematocrit) or hemoglobin , which can increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. You may need to stop KYZATREX™ if your red blood cell count increases.

, which can increase the risk of blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. You may need to stop KYZATREX™ if your red blood cell count increases. If you already have an enlarged prostate, your signs and symptoms may worsen while taking KYZATREX™. These may include: increased urination at night; trouble starting your urine stream; urinating many times during the day; urge to go to the bathroom right away; a urine accident; inability to pass urine or weak urine flow.

These may include: increased urination at night; trouble starting your urine stream; urinating many times during the day; urge to go to the bathroom right away; a urine accident; inability to pass urine or weak urine flow. Increased risk of prostate cancer .

. Blood clots in the legs or lungs . Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your leg can include pain, swelling or redness. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your lungs can include difficulty breathing or chest pain.

. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your leg can include pain, swelling or redness. Signs and symptoms of a blood clot in your lungs can include difficulty breathing or chest pain. Abuse . Testosterone can be abused when taken at higher than prescribed doses and when used with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Abuse can cause serious heart and psychological side effects.

. Testosterone can be abused when taken at higher than prescribed doses and when used with other anabolic androgenic steroids. Abuse can cause serious heart and psychological side effects. In large doses, KYZATREX™ may lower your sperm count.

Liver problems. Symptoms of liver problems may include: nausea or vomiting; yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes; dark urine; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdominal pain).

Symptoms of liver problems may include: nausea or vomiting; yellowing of your skin or whites of your eyes; dark urine; pain on the right side of your stomach area (abdominal pain). Swelling of your ankles, feet, or body (edema), with or without heart failure.

Enlarged or painful breasts.

Breathing problems while you sleep (sleep apnea).

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the serious side effects listed above.

The most common side effect of KYZATREX™ is high blood pressure. Other side effects may include headache, joint or back pain, diarrhea, increased red blood cell count, anxiety, constipation, swelling of the legs, and increased prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels.

These are not all the possible side effects of KYZATREX™. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Marius by calling 1-800-949-5040.

Keep KYZATREX™ and all medicines out of the reach of children.

See Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for KYZATREX™.

Media Contact: Lilly Washburn lilly@mariuspharma.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba2569ca-0922-4b49-8d68-49424b5e44d4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f825d70b-874a-4cef-9160-429f83bbfc66