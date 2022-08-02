UAT Group Subsidiary, The Dreaming Company Announces Hygieia Eye Gel

Tampa, FL, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink UATG) ("UAT Group") announced today that its subsidiary, The Dreaming Company, is expanding on its Hygieia product line with the launch of a new premium revitalizing eye gel.

The Dreaming Company CEO, Blake Cooley, stated: “We engineered our Hygieia Eye Gel to redefine the standard in under eye care for puffy under eyes. This addition to the Hygieia Skin Care line will help women embrace their inner goddess. Hygieia was born from the belief that you already have beautiful skin”.

Manufactured in United States from the highest quality ingredients, this high-performance non-comedogenic, anti-aging eye cream has been formulated to visibly improve puffy, swollen under eyes in as little as several applications. This new product from the Hygieia Skin Care team, encourages the natural production of energy within the cells of the skin to support all cellular functions such as differentiation and turnover. Engineered to enhance the skins barrier function and natural collagen production, Hygieia Eye Gel bolsters the skin’s regenerative properties.

The paraben free, Hygieia Eye Gel contains antioxidant properties to strengthen the skin’s defenses, minimize signs of aging, fatigue and dullness. Hygieia Eye Gel reduces the formation of fine lines and wrinkles in a very similar way to the botulinum toxin (Botox), inhibiting neurotransmitter release at the neuromuscular junction. The new eye gel provides radiance to the eye area, nourishment to the cells and minimizes imperfections; leaving the skin feeling restored, smooth and hydrated. The clay-based matrix shields the sensitive skin around the eyes from the appearance of darkness due to pollution while also diminishing puffiness and inflammation.

This eye specific formulation addresses key rejuvenation processes deep within the skin layers to assist in the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, sagging, dullness, roughness and loss of firmness. The Hygieia peptide matrix goes beyond collagen production to attenuate redness under the skins surface to further reduce under-eye darkness and puffy under-eyes. The proprietary formula strengthens the skin barrier, facilitates cellular nutrient exchange and enhances cellular longevity, across dermal layers.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra, commented, "Expanding on an already successful product line, Hygiea once again redefines the limits of skin care. The skin is our largest organ and as such it should be maintained and nourished as part of a healthy lifestyle regiment”.

Hygieia Eye Gel will be available ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, online only in the initial release.

The Global Eye Skin Care Market is projected to exceed $36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

For more information about Hygieia Skin go here: https://thedreamingcompany.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: info@ uatg roup.com

