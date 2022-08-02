SFLMaven Closes July with a Bang to Drive Over $13M in Unaudited Annualized Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, July 28, 2022, as well as unaudited topline performance data for the month of July 2022.

$1.023 million in Total Gross Sales for the Month of July 2022

Total Sales of $297k for seven days ended July 28

July 28 SFL Maven Famous Thursday Night Auction Gross Sales of $280k

As noted above, the Company saw $1.023 million in total gross sales for the month of July 2022. Since July 2022 had only four Thursdays, the Company drove more than $250K in gross sales per auction, or an annualized pace of more than $13.3 million.

The Company’s most recent auction, which took place on Thursday, July 28, was highlighted by the sale of EGL USA 1950’s Platinum 4.54CT VS-SI Pear diamond earrings with approximately 1.5CT centers for $12,899 and a heavy 14K rose gold elegant 24CT diamond cluster formal necklace for $11,211.

“Apparently the economy is in recession and the sky is falling, but we keep rolling toward a record year,” said Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “July was a tremendous month that put us firmly on a record gross sales pace as we prepare for the imminent global launch of the world’s first line of vintage jewelry NFT digital wearables. In other words, our core business is still robust and growing despite the downturn in the broad economy, and we are on the precipice of taking our more scalable digital segment over the hump and into full commercial operations. That points to the second half of 2022 as a very exciting time for SFLMaven. This week, we will kick off our August auction schedule. If you haven’t participated in one of our Famous Thursday Night Auctions before, this is the perfect time to start. Come and see what all the excitement is about!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

