Anhydrous Caffeine reach a market growth of US$ 2.77 Bn by the end of 2030 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anhydrous caffeine market is currently pegged at 118,127 tons and is anticipated to reach 165,327 tons by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The flavor and taste in beverages are the latest demanding components by consumers. It has also spurred beverage manufacturers to utilize various flavor enhancers in beverages. Anhydrous caffeine is among the flavor enhancers that are widely utilized by beverage manufacturers, especially by the soft drink companies. Anhydrous caffeine contains some bitterness and is used to manage the sweetness in carbonated drinks.

Several dietary supplement manufacturers are also favoring the utilization of anhydrous caffeine as a key ingredient. Caffeine is a drug that consumers are keen to consume owing to its enhancing performance capabilities. Moreover, caffeine, as a supplement, is also gaining popularity because of its functional property of increasing energy during workouts.

Anhydrous caffeine gums and pills are consumed more by adults and the working population to boost athletic performances and enhance their concentration levels. Hence, along with the growth in demand for dietary supplements, anhydrous supplements are also exhibiting demand growth.

Anhydrous caffeine is utilized in the cosmetics and personal care industry due to its definite impact and ability to reduce puffiness, and improve micro circulation. It is also recognized as one of the best components for reducing dark circles and puffiness on the skin. It well known for its ability to ease water retention in tissues leading to a slenderizing effect.

Food producers are employing new technologies to create a variety of products. Anhydrous caffeine manufacturers are also incorporating mouthfeel, flavor, and visual appeal though their blending and customized product solutions. These innovative product solutions allow companies to be at par with the ever-growing consumer demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The markets for anhydrous caffeine are expected to expand at CAGRs of 5.4% and 5% in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, respectively, through 2030.

The East Asia and South Asia & Pacific markets are set to expand at 14.3% and 12.4% respectively.

The Middle East & Africa anhydrous caffeine market is currently pegged at 6,853 tons.

By end-use segment, the food and beverage sector holds the highest market share of 55%, though pharmaceutical end use is anticipated to increase at the highest value CAGR of 5%.

“Utilization of anhydrous caffeine in dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase over the coming years owing to its nervous system stimulating capabilities, which proves beneficial for athletic performance and weight loss,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Producers of anhydrous caffeine are emphasizing on increasing their market share and product penetration by partnering with both, domestic and key international players. Various companies are also focusing on expanding and strengthening their distribution capabilities.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited is focusing on the development of industry-leading bulk drug products to further increase its market share, reduce costs, and continue to develop its customer base.

Aarti Industries Limited emphasizes on building partnerships with global players for new product development. The company focusses on increasing its consumer base by collaborating with key market players in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global anhydrous caffeine market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2030.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (natural, synthetic), form (powder, granular), source (coffee beans, tea leaves, cocoa beans, guarana, synthetic sources), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements & functional food), across six major regions of the world.

