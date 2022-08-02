Waste Management Market to Exceed US$ 1.1 Trn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Recent demand analysis of waste management market finds that implementation of regulations is invigorating the need for improving waste management systems for collecting, transporting, and recycling waste. Of note, waste management practices are making constant advancement to meet the need for managing industrial waste from construction, chemical, oil & gas, agriculture, and mining. The industrial waste segment is poised to witness largest opportunity for waste management market. The size of the overall waste management market was pegged at US$ 726.6 Bn in 2021.



Increased awareness of negative environmental impacts of solid waste, mainly through campaigns, has bolstered waste management market outlook over the years, particularly in developing countries of the world. This, coupled with government incentives to encourage waste management, will catalyze need for new technologies. A case in point is technologies for converting waste-to-energy, which will expand the frontiers in the market.

Emerging trends of the waste management market reiterate on the reduce, reuse, and recycle (3Rs) aspects of waste management. In particular, stakeholders are witnessing enormous revenue potential in the need for managing solid waste. Furthermore, markets in developing regions are benefitting from funds aimed toward upgrading waste sorting and treatment facilities, thus enriching the waste management market outlook.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84275

Key Findings of Waste Management Market Study

Growing Adoption of Practices for Management of Hazardous Waste to Open Up Profitable Avenues : Industrial waste is a remarkably lucrative segment and is projected to hold a major share of the global waste management market. Rise in need for managing hazardous waste will spur the growth prospects in the segment. Implementation of norms and regulations on the safe disposable of these waste types is boosting waste management practices for the collection.





Industrial waste is a remarkably lucrative segment and is projected to hold a major share of the global waste management market. Rise in need for managing hazardous waste will spur the growth prospects in the segment. Implementation of norms and regulations on the safe disposable of these waste types is boosting waste management practices for the collection. Abundant Demand for Services for Waste Collection Bolstering Prospects of Waste Management Market: The demand for waste collection services is expected to rise in waste management market. Of note, the segment contributed a market share of 58.3% in 2021. Growing awareness about disposal of non-hazardous waste, increasingly having been reinforced by governments’ regulations, are expanding the canvas for players in the market. Furthermore, the study on the waste management market found that only a small percentage of the waste collected are eventually recycled. This has nudged stakeholders to improve waste management practices with a clear focus on recycling, notably in e-waste. Thus, intensive government initiatives for increasing recycling rate will steer revenue growth in waste management market.



Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84275

Waste Management Market: Key Drivers

Continuing rapid pace of urbanization worldwide has led to burgeoning municipal solid waste (MSW). This is intensifying the need for waste prevention, recycling, and composting of MSW, thus driving the waste management market.

Rise in e-waste generation in various countries is invigorating the adoption of improved waste management practices especially in developing countries. International bodies such as the WHO are funding such programs, whereby firms are expected to capitalize into lucrative avenues in the waste management market.

Waste Management Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific accounted for a major share for nearly 58.3% of the global waste management market in 2021. China alone accounted for one-third of that, found the study authors. Massive demand for sustainable waste management practices especially for non-hazardous waste has engendered the revenue potential. Furthermore, firms have reaped revenue gains by offering waste management services for municipal and industrial waste management. Of note, presence of several local and international players makes the regional market increasingly fragmented.





Europe and North America have been lucrative regions in the waste management market.



Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84275

Waste Management Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the waste management market are Reclay Group Care, Augean Plc, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C, Enviro-Hub Group, Stericycle, Umicore, Clean Harbors, Waste Connections Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, and Veolia.

Waste Management Market Segmentation

Waste Type

Municipal

Industrial

E-waste



Service

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

Type

Hazardous

Non-hazardous

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Browse More Energy & Natural Resources Reports by TMR:

Marine Mining Market - Marine Mining Market to Advance at CAGR of 34.43% During 2022-2031

Coco Peat Market - Coco Peat Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.4% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Sulfur Market for Mining Application - Sulfur Market for Mining Application is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Power Management Services Market - Power Management Services Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Silicon Transformer Oil Market - Silicon Transformer Oil Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Hydrogen Storage System Market - Hydrogen Storage System Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 11.9% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Early Production Facility Market - Early Production Facility Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 2.5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Europe Biomethane Market - Europe Biomethane Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com