The Global Merchant Banking Services Market is expected to grow by $ 24.46 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

13% during the forecast period. Our report on the merchant banking services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased adoption in M&A deals, a growing number of IPO proceedings, and growing demand for portfolio management services.

The merchant banking services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The merchant banking services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• business

• individuals



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing number of unicorn startups in APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the merchant banking services market growth during the next few years. Also, the expansion of merchant banks in developing economies and a growing number of strategic partnerships between vendors in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the merchant banking services market covers the following areas:

• Merchant banking services market sizing

• Merchant banking services market forecast

• Merchant banking services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading merchant banking services market vendors that include Bank of America Corp., Canara bank Ltd., Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group AG, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Morgan Stanley, Punjab National Bank, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wells Fargo and Co. Also, the merchant banking services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

