New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three areas in Brooklyn and Queens will soon be renamed in homage to the people that help shape their community and culture.

Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

The New York City Council on Thursday, July 14th approved a bill to rename Macdonald and Church in Brooklyn as Little Bangladesh, Brighton Beach Avenue and Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn as Ukrainian Way, and Woodside Avenue between 76th and 79th streets in Queens as Little Thailand.

Bangladeshi Activist Zahid F. Sarder Saddi publicly voiced appreciation for the US Senate Majority Leader’s strong support as the city recognizes the Bangladeshi community and renames a part of Brooklyn, “Little Bangladesh.”

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi also thanks Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council for their help in passing the bill.

“This initiative is a celebration of the many contributions made by the Bangladeshi community in New York City,” says Bangladeshi Community Leader Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, Foreign Advisor to the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.

US Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (NY) recently made an appearance and spoke in New York at the Gulshan Terrace Party Hall in Woodside, a residential neighborhood in Queens.

Senator Schumer spoke with the press at the event about the importance of small businesses as well as fair wages for cab drivers in New York City. The Senator spoke about his family’s small business, something he shares with many Bangladeshis that have become the owners of many small-to-medium businesses in the city.

The senator also spoke about the role of the Bangladeshi community in the taxi industry in New York City, speaking about how he’s been vocal on behalf of the community for higher pay.

Photo: Bangladeshi-American community rejoices as Little Bangladesh is declared in NYC.

According to a recent study, 40% of New York City taxi drivers hail from South Asia, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Prior to the pandemic, Asians in New York City owned 23% of all businesses. Bangladeshi New Yorkers by these accounts make a significant contribution to the city economically.

Senator Schumer also said that despite being from a different culture and speaking a different language, the Bangladeshi community has come to America from far and wide because they want to fill their lives with happiness and to give their children a future. For this, he explained, everyone has to invest a lot of labor and talent, and through this, the Bangladeshi community is improving Jackson Heights, moving Queens to prosperity, and improving the community in New York and across the United States.

Referring to the appointment of Bangladeshi-American Nusrat Chowdhury, who the Senator endorsed in her nomination for federal judge, Senator Schumer said, that he’s determined to do everything for the welfare of the hardworking Bangladeshi community.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has been involved in the Bangladeshi-American Community for over 25 years. He is an influential civil society leader that receives consistent praise for his efforts in playing a major role in drumming up support and facilitating action to carry the voice of Bangladeshi-Americans to lawmakers.

Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has taken action on the behalf of Bangladeshi community members worldwide. He has done work during the COVID-19 pandemic, opening numerous vaccine clinics to guarantee access for many people who may have otherwise not received vaccines. Zahid F. Sarder Saddi has spoken out against human rights abuses when he addressed the UN earlier this year, as well as speaking with US congress, and other governmental bodies. Working closely with smaller bodies as well, such as New York City Council and the mayor’s office, to ensure the well-being of the Bangladeshi-American community.

Photo: Bangladeshi Community Leader and Bangladesh former Foreign Advisor Zahid F. Sarder Saddi.

On the importance of culture to the Bangladeshi community of New York City, Zahid F. Sarder Saddi says, “As a society, we’re dedicated to preserving the history and culture of Bangladesh for people who have emigrated from Bangladesh, but still wish to keep the history, traditions, and culture of their home country alive.”

From providing taxi services to newsstands, from small businesses to doctors, the Bangladeshi community makes crucial contributions to New York City’s economy and culture. At every corner of NYC business, the medical sector, and even occupying a third of the NYPD’s traffic division, this community provides essential support to its city.

Community leaders like Zahid F. Sarder Saddi, continue their work to ensure the voices of the growing community of Bangladeshis living in the United States are heard.

