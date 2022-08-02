The Global Smart Yoga Mat Market is expected to grow by $ 164.18 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Yoga Mat Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309928/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart yoga mat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased number of gyms and health clubs, the rising popularity of yoga among fitness enthusiasts, and the growing focus on regular exercise.

The smart yoga mat market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The smart yoga mat market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high adoption of smart yoga mats as one of the prime reasons driving the smart yoga mat market growth during the next few years. Also, the health benefits of yoga and increasing government support for spreading yoga awareness will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart yoga mat market covers the following areas:

• Smart yoga mat market sizing

• Smart yoga mat market forecast

• Smart yoga mat market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart yoga mat market vendors that include Liforme Ltd., McKinsey and Co., Peloton Interactive Inc., Sensing Tex SL, Performance Research Inc., and YogiFi. Also, the smart yoga mat market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

