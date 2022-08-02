Global Critical Illness Insurance Market Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow to $330.36 Billion in 2026 - Long-term Forecast to 2031

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global critical illness insurance market is expected to grow from $185.53 billion in 2021 to $215.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The market is expected to grow to $330.36 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

Major players in the critical illness market are China Life Insurance, Allianz, Ping An Insurance, Aviva, Legal & General, China Pacific Insurance, Prudential plc, New China Life Insurance, Aegon, and AXA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Critical Illness Insurance Market Characteristics



3. Critical Illness Insurance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Critical Illness Insurance



5. Critical Illness Insurance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Critical Illness Insurance Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Critical Illness Insurance Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Critical Illness Insurance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Critical Illness Insurance Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Individual Insurance

Family Insurance

6.2. Global Critical Illness Insurance Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cancer

Heart Attack

Stroke

Other Applications

6.3. Global Critical Illness Insurance Market, Segmentation By Premium Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Monthly

Quarterly

Half Yearly

Yearly

7. Critical Illness Insurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Critical Illness Insurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Critical Illness Insurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

China Life Insurance

Allianz

Ping An Insurance

Aviva

Legal & General

China Pacific Insurance

Prudential plc.

New China Life Insurance

Aegon

AXA

AIG

Sun Life Financial

Aflac

Huaxia life Insurance

MetLife

Zurich

HCF

Dai-ichi Life Group

UnitedHealthcare

Liberty Mutual

