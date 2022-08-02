GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended July 30, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, the Company crowned champions in tournaments for six different games. Among them were Rocket League working with a new Tournament Organizer, which helped the event draw 55% more player registrations than the prior event. As the month draws to a close, the Company’s Discord continues to see steady growth as well, with net membership continuing to climb - now approaching the 24,000-member mark!



This week’s Smash Ultimate event was a spectacle to behold! With JaZaR busy at his first Super Major, the field was wide open for a new champion to claim the crown! The Company saw many veterans of the series, who have often fallen just short of 1st place under JaZaR's dominating rein, really give it their all this week to try to make it across that finish line, including enhancedpv, Peru, and Morsalsa. In Winners Semi-Finals, the viewers saw an incredible game five last hit set between enhancedpv and Peru. The final game ended with Peru, after taking 150% damage, finding a deep edge guard with his Duck Hunt to steal the set away from enhancedpv. It was then time for enhancedpv to face a newcomer to the series for his lower bracket game, a Steve by the name of Toiler. The first two games of this set seemed to paint a clear picture: enhancedpv was going to win 3-0. With back-to-back 2 stocks, it seemed as though hope was lost for Toiler. That is, until he surprised the viewers and commentators alike by breaking enhancedpv’s shield, building an L out of his blocks, and forward smashing him for his first win in the set. This would appear to get the ball rolling for Toiler, or maybe it just put enhancedpv off his game; either way, Toiler built on that momentum to reverse sweep the match against enhancedpv, one of the best Clouds in the world. The Grand Finals found Peru on winners side vs Morsalsa coming from the lower half of bracket, and in a dominant 3-0 Morsalsa managed to reset the bracket and take us to true finals. The viewers saw Peru adapt well here, and the games were much closer, but in the end Morsalsa held firm to take the series and the crown!

Pokemon TCG Online: after months of play, the Gaard Guantlet Season two invitational was upon us, with the top thirty-two players this season earning an invite to battle it out for a $1,000 cash prize pool! We saw a wide variety of different deck archetypes make it to the top eight and started the feature match coverage with Evan's Arceus Mewtwo V-union deck up against Allezliverpool’s Palkia Inteleon. In game one Evan got off to a slow start, and eventually benched 3 Arceus throughout the game while never getting the V-union in play. With Arceus unable to OHKO the Palkias, the deck quickly fell behind and dropped game one, but came back to get the Mewtwo V-union into play in both subsequent games, consistently healing off all the damage and scoring OHKO on the opposing Palkia Vstars - paving the way to advancement into the Top four. There, Evan happened to meet the other Palkia deck that made the top eight cut, once again prevailing in the matchup with a 2-0 victory. In the Grand Finals, Evan found himself matched up against Augusto playing Mew. Augusto bricked in game one, allowing Evan to pull ahead and secure the victory in game 1. With the championship only one win away, the Union Pokemon was not able to close out the series. In the next two games, Augusto was able to overwhelm Evan’s Arceus before Mewtwo could be set up, ultimately taking the set 2-1 and winning the top prize!

The underestimation of GGToor by some in the last couple of years is a sign of the lack of vison. The truth is that no one can predict the future no matter how much you can debate the past. Our journey to the top has been transparent from day one, and has been documented week after week. Well for those of you that are paying attention and have been loyal to our company, thank you. Being the underdog in a dog-eat-dog world is not easy but we have a surprisingly good team that can overcome the challenges.

Entering the Metaverse at this point is a leap into the future, and we’re excited to be a part of it; the brave is the first to rush toward this new frontier and embrace the possibilities. Investors are taking the plunge into Metaverse real estate. Firms are investing millions of dollars into virtual real estate with the optimism of doubling or tripling their investments in the near future. We are on the verge of a tsunami of companies jumping into this new world.

As the Metaverse garners more attention, we passionately believe the value of virtual lands and gaming tokens will only increase. The Metaverse is highly attractive because it operates in an economy independent of external authorities such as banks and governments. The users are in command of what value digital property can hold.

Luis A. Arce said, “Now is the time to create your presence in GGtoorCity! We offer an easy entry point, and your company can benefit from marketing to the vast amount of traffic we are working to create in the near future!”

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred twenty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

