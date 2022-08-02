Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces 2022 Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (“SBBC” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: SBBC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held on July 29, 2022 (the “Meeting”), holders of common shares of SBBC: (i) elected Kathy Casey, Paul Norman, Michael Galloro and Jeff Yauck‎ to the Board of Directors; (ii) re-appointed Marcum LLP as SBBC’s auditors; and (iii) approved the equity incentive plan of the Company. 35.74% of the shares were represented at the meeting.



Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated June 28, 2022 available on SEDAR.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

+1 (855) 553-7441

ir@simplybetterbrands.com