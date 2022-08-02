The Global Sleeping Pods Market is expected to grow by $ 29.59 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sleeping Pods Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309924/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the sleeping pods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in awareness of the benefits of sleeping pods at the workplace, technological advancements, and increasing use at airports to allow travelers to take rest.

The sleeping pods market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The sleeping pods market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• airport

• hospitals

• corporate

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advantages of sleeping pods as one of the prime reasons driving the sleeping pods market growth during the next few years. Also, rising convenient lifestyles and increasing air passenger traffic will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sleeping pods market covers the following areas:

• Sleeping pods market sizing

• Sleeping pods market forecast

• Sleeping pods market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sleeping pods market vendors that include Attrap Reves, Gosleep, Inbox Capsule Hotel, Jet Quay Pte. Ltd., KINN Capsule Hotel, KOTOBUKI SEATING CO. LTD., Metronaps, Minute Suites LLC, NapCabs GmbH, Natura Vive, NEW JAPAN CO. LTD., Nine hours Inc., Panda Pod Hotel, Pangea Pod Hotel, PODZONE, Poshtel, Sleepbox Inc., Snooze at my space, Yotel Ltd., and ZZZleepandGo Srl. Also, the sleeping pods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309924/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________