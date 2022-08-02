The Global Volumetric Video Market is expected to grow by $ 3.05 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.48% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Volumetric Video Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309922/?utm_source=GNW

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the volumetric video market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for enhanced match-viewing experience, rising demand for AR in retail and e-commerce sectors, and rising investments in AR/VR ecosystem.

The volumetric video market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The volumetric video market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for 360-degree video content in the entertainment sector as one of the prime reasons driving the volumetric video market growth during the next few years. Also, growing applications of volumetric video for progressive medical imaging and image-guided surgery and the proliferation of content delivery devices driving demand for 3D content will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the volumetric video market covers the following areas:

• Volumetric video market sizing

• Volumetric video market forecast

• Volumetric video market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading volumetric video market vendors that include 4D VIEW SOLUTIONS SAS, 8i, Arcturus Studios Holdings Inc., Canon Inc., EF London Ltd., Evercoast, Hammerhead Interactive Ltd., HoloCap AS, Imverse SA, Magic Leap Inc., Mantis Vision Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Group Corp., StoryFile Inc., Tetavi Ltd., Volograms Ltd., Volucap GmbH, and VOLUMETRIC CAMERA SYSTEMS. Also, the volumetric video market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

