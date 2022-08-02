FUJIFILM Sonosite is now the Exclusive Ultrasound Sponsor of The Resuscitative TEE Workshop

Bothell, WA, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. – the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions – is now the exclusive ultrasound sponsor of The Resuscitative Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Workshop, a prominent and globally active clinical education program presented by a multidisciplinary team of leaders in this emerging ultrasound modality. The Resuscitative TEE Workshop is an eight-hour practical and multidisciplinary course intended to provide clinicians with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to perform focused TEE with critically ill patients in any acute care setting.

“The use of transesophageal ultrasound (TEU) is expanding rapidly as demonstrated by the increasing use of the sub-modality TEE for resuscitation,” said FUJIFILM Sonosite President and CEO Rich Fabian. “As the company that created the POCUS category, we are committed to helping our clinician partners and customers advance along with the technology by providing ongoing educational opportunities that help improve patient care.”

Using a probe that is inserted in the patient’s esophagus, TEE allows care teams to visualize cardiac activity with much greater definition than is possible using transthoracic ultrasound. Due to its endoscopic location, TEE is uniquely suited to rapidly evaluate patients experiencing shock or cardiac arrest in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit or any acute care setting.

“Providing customers with the education they need to make the most of ultrasound technology is one of our core organizational pillars,” said Fabian. “The opportunity to partner with the Resuscitative TEE Project to present some of the most advanced hands-on training available is representative of our commitment to customers.”

The Resuscitative TEE Workshop

Using a novel curriculum centered around hands-on practice with high-fidelity simulators, multimodal learning techniques and asynchronous learning materials, a group of leaders in emergency medicine, anesthesiology, cardiology and critical care teach clinicians the principles of TEE operation, and help them develop the necessary motor and cognitive skills required to perform this life-saving technique. Participants are provided with a logbook of proctored scans, a course certificate and 7.5 hours of level 1 AMA Continuing Medical Education credits. The workshop ends with a Q&A session designed to address the steps necessary to develop and implement at TEE program.

Approximately 1,000 physicians worldwide have been trained at 60 workshops to date.

“TEE provides unique advantages, including the potential to optimize the quality of chest compressions during resuscitation, shorten cardiopulmonary resuscitation interruptions, guide resuscitative procedures and provide a continuous image of myocardial activity,” said Dr. Felipe Teran, MD MSCE FACEP, Founder and Course Director. “However, despite several studies providing evidence supporting the feasibility, safety and clinical impact, it was clear that the lack of structured, practical training specifically tailored to the use of this modality at the point-of-care represented a significant barrier to the adoption of TEE in resuscitative settings. To address this important gap, we brought together a group of multidisciplinary field-experts who have significant clinical practice and teaching experience with this application, and developed a state-of-the-art course that can efficiently and safely teach this emerging ultrasound technique,” said Teran.

Workshops began July 22nd in New York City, NY, and upcoming scheduled workshops will be held in Irvine, CA (August 25th), Toronto, Canada (September 9th and 10th), San Francisco, CA (September 29th and 30th) and Sydney, Australia (November 17th). For more information visit https://www.resuscitativetee.com/workshop.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.