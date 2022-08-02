Tom Ferrando Joins PM Consulting Group as Executive Board Chair

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Tom Ferrando has stepped into a key advisory role as executive chair of its board of directors. As PMCG’s most senior advisor, Ferrando will help guide the company toward its vision for expanding services and capabilities to better serve federal clients.



Throughout his career, Ferrando has focused on scaling companies and government contractors. A champion of blended growth strategies, he has founded and led multiple companies through and beyond the small business stage—growing startups into large companies valued in the hundreds of millions, including securing private investment, negotiating divestments, and creating successful spinoffs.

“As PMCG continues its pace of growth, my role is to guide and support the execution of its acquisition strategy while also recommending ways to further propel organic expansion,” said Ferrando. “I’m a builder by nature, and I’m excited to see Walter and his team succeed. The company is already working with a very solid foundation – in terms of leadership, growth, markets, and clients – and I know it’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years.”

Ferrando brings to the role more than three decades of experience in government contracting. Most recently, he served as CEO of Salient CRGT, a world-class professional technology services company providing solutions to the federal government. In this role, Mr. Ferrando led nearly 2,000 employees who provided critical mission support to health, civilian, defense, and national security agencies.

“Since our founding in 2008, PMCG has always sought guidance from leaders who understand our vision and embody our principles,” said PMCG CEO Walter Barnes, III. “Tom embodies that and more. He knows our customers and the importance of our work for the American people. I look forward to working closely with him to build on our successes and deliver the lasting impact our clients aim to have on the lives of people across the U.S. and around the world.”

Ferrando currently serves on the board of directors for GovCIO and CherryRoad Technologies, a government and commercial technology services firm he led for eight years, and on the advisory board of the Nakupuna Companies. He also serves his alma mater, Seton Hall University, as a member of the advisory board for its Buccino Center Leadership Council.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group

(571) 235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c9da121-c70a-4c2b-bcaa-0cd70860b932