Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. Executes Marketing Agreement

Ozop to market GSFSGroup’s Vehicle Service Contracts for Electric Vehicles

Warwick, NY, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions. Inc. (OZSC), is pleased to announce that it recently entered into an agreement with GS Administrators, Inc., a member of Houston-based GSFSGroup. Under the agreement, OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (Ozop) will market GSFSGroup’s electric vehicle (EV) vehicle service contract (VSC) in available states to Ozop’s network of new and used franchised dealerships and other eligible entities. Ozop’s role won’t be limited to marketing the product. The parties have plans for GSFSGroup to tap into Ozop’s experience relative to battery collection and disposal as well insurance risk sharing in connection with the insurance policies that back the VSCs.

Brian Conway, the Company’s CEO stated “We entered into this agreement two months ago and since that date we have been going through training with GSFSGroup as well as developing the final product and coverage design for what we believe is an EV VSC that, depending on the plan type, provides repair and/or replacement of the full electric battery. Now that we have our first finished product, we are ready for the next step in recruiting and signing industry agents to help us penetrate automobile dealerships including their Finance and Insurance (F&I) professionals.”

"Our relationship with GSFSGroup is the beginning of our overall long term EV revenue strategy. Our larger strategy includes coordinating partnerships with other VSC providers to reinsure the battery portion of their products. The Ozop Plus team is committed to making Ozop Plus the premier provider for EV insurance products."

About GSFSGroup

GSFSGroup® is an award-winning provider and administrator of a comprehensive portfolio of F&I products and reinsurance structures in the automotive industry. GSFSGroup also offers extensive training programs and an award-winning recruiting tool, TalentNest. GSFSGroup is part of The Friedkin Group led by CEO Dan Friedkin.

